Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Dan Cleary allowed to leave St Johnstone for family reasons as Alex Mitchell arrives on loan

By Eric Nicolson
July 27 2022, 2.52pm Updated: July 27 2022, 3.25pm
Dan Cleary has been released by St Johnstone.
Dan Cleary has been allowed to leave St Johnstone for family reasons, Perth boss Callum Davidson has confirmed.

From a football point of view the Saints manager is “gutted” that the centre-back he signed in January won’t play again for the McDiarmid Park side.

But there were “more important” considerations when letting the former Liverpool and Dundalk defender return home to Dublin.

“Dan is away back to Ireland and I’d like to thank him for everything he did for us,” said Davidson.

“He came here when we were struggling and played a part in keeping the club in the Premiership.

“I am gutted to lose him but family is more important and he’s got to do what’s best for them.

Dan Cleary and Reece McAlear battle for the ball.
Dan Cleary and Reece McAlear battle for the ball in last season’s play-off.

“We had a few chats over the last few days and it was obvious how much he wanted to do well here.

“It’s a tough time for him and we all wish him all the best for the future.”

Davidson has already signed Ryan McGowan, whose predominant position is likely to be the one Cleary has vacated at the right side of his central defensive three.

And he has also brought in young Millwall defender Alex Mitchell on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old has previously been farmed out to non-league side Bromley, where he made 11 appearances.

And last season he played 30 times for Leyton Orient in League Two.

Meanwhile Saints have also confirmed that goalkeeper Remi Matthews has been signed on loan from Crystal Palace for the season, as revealed in Courier Sport.

