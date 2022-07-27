St Johnstone announce double loan swoop as Callum Davidson bolsters back line

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have bolstered their defensive options after confirming a double loan swoop.

Callum Davidson has moved to fill the void left by Zander Clark‘s departure by bringing in Crystal Palace goalkeeper Remi Matthews on a season-long loan.

The Courier reported yesterday the former Norwich, Bolton and Hamilton Accies keeper was on his way to McDiarmid Park.

The 28-year-old joined Palace last summer but is yet to make an appearance for Patrick Vieira’s Eagles.

He has made 137 career appearances, including 18 for Bolton Wanderers in the English Championship.

Also arriving in Perth today is Millwall defender Alex Mitchell.

The 20-year-old has agreed a season-long loan with Saints and could join Matthews in making his debut in this weekend’s league opener at Hibs.

Mitchell has made one cup appearance for the English Championship side but was named Academy Schoolboy of the Year at the Den in 2018.

He has had loans at non-league Bromley and last season played 30 times for League Two Leyton Orient as they finished in 13th place.