New barrier to be installed at dangerous Fife quarry after large blaze

A barrier restricting access to the the Fife coastal path is to be installed to deter further anti-social behaviour at the notorious Prestonhill Quarry in Fife.

The move follows a series of incidents at the site in Inverkeithing in recent months, which has been dubbed Scotland’s most dangerous quarry after three fatalities in the last eight years.

Upwards of 200 youths gathered at the quarry on successive evenings during last week’s heatwave.

The gatherings sparked fresh fears of a potential tragedy afters some were seen ‘tombstoning’ which sees people plunge into the water-filled quarry from the top of overlooking cliffs.

Firefighters were also called to tackle a huge blaze which destroyed large swathes of land at Prestonhill on Wednesday.

Barrier to deter speeding motorists

Now following discussion with emergency services and politicians, Fife Coast And Countryside Trust has agreed to install a barrier across the access road.

A locked gate will now restrict all vehicle access to the coastal path and nearby quarry.

It’s hoped the move also stop motorists from not only driving to the quarry but also effectively using the route as a racetrack.

A number of near misses have been reported by visitors to the coastal path due to vehicles being driven at high speed.

However, access will be maintained for pedestrians, cyclists as well as those requiring disabled access.

In addition, emergency services including police and fire crews will have means to be able to unlock the barrier if required.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust

Robbie Blyth, Head of Operations at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT), said: “As managers of Fife Coastal Path, we are concerned about the number of vehicles using the cycle / pedestrian path towards the southern end of Preston Crescent, Inverkeithing.

“Following consultation with emergency services, a locked barrier is now being installed and it is anticipated that it will be in place by the end of the week.

“Pedestrians, cyclists and mobility scooters will still be able to safely use the path through an entry point next to the barrier.

“However, we recognise that supervised groups and other stakeholders from time to time may require vehicle access and this can be arranged by contacting us by email.”

Fire crews fought for over five hours to bring the blaze on Wednesday under control as the risk of damage to nearby homes and businesses grew.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues with Police Scotland confirming they are treating the blaze as being started deliberately.

Magnet for anti-social behaviour

A clean up operation by divers and local volunteers collected 35 bin bags of rubbish discarded clothing, beer bottles left by revellers.

Inverkeithing Councillor, David Barratt told The Courier the barrier was long overdue.

He added: “I’ve been asking for a number of years for some sort of barrier to be put in place and many residents will be relieved one is finally to be installed.

“With no landowner having been determined Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, in it’s management of the coastal route, has kindly agreed to install the barrier.

“It’s a welcome move and will deter many irresponsible drivers.

“Sadly, however, it is impossible for the Council to stop anyone who wishes to to access the quarry via the path on foot.

“That’s why it’s imperative we continue to use all means possible to educate and inform the public of the very real dangers the quarry presents.”

Work on the barrier is expected to be completed this week.