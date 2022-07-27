New barrier to be installed at dangerous Fife quarry after large blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New barrier to be installed at dangerous Fife quarry after large blaze

By Neil Henderson
July 27 2022, 1.35pm Updated: July 27 2022, 1.35pm
A drone image of the fire last week at Prestonhill Quarry. Photo: Stuart Ruthven.
A barrier restricting access to the the Fife coastal path is to be installed to deter further anti-social behaviour at the notorious Prestonhill Quarry in Fife.

The move follows a series of incidents at the site in Inverkeithing in recent months, which has been dubbed Scotland’s most dangerous quarry after three fatalities in the last eight years.

Upwards of 200 youths gathered at the quarry on successive evenings during last week’s heatwave.

The gatherings sparked fresh fears of a potential tragedy afters some were seen ‘tombstoning’ which sees people plunge into the water-filled quarry from the top of overlooking cliffs.

Firefighters were also called to tackle a huge blaze which destroyed large swathes of land at Prestonhill on Wednesday.

Barrier to deter speeding motorists

Now following discussion with emergency services and politicians, Fife Coast And Countryside Trust has agreed to install a barrier across the access road.

A locked gate will now restrict all vehicle access to the coastal path and nearby quarry.

Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing.

It’s hoped the move also stop motorists from not only driving to the quarry but also effectively using the route as a racetrack.

A number of near misses have been reported by visitors to the coastal path due to vehicles being driven at high speed.

However, access will be maintained for pedestrians, cyclists as well as those requiring disabled access.

In addition, emergency services including police and fire crews will have means to be able to unlock the barrier if required.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust

Robbie Blyth, Head of Operations at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT), said: “As managers of Fife Coastal Path, we are concerned about the number of vehicles using the cycle / pedestrian path towards the southern end of Preston Crescent, Inverkeithing.

“Following consultation with emergency services, a locked barrier is now being installed and it is anticipated that it will be in place by the end of the week.

“Pedestrians, cyclists and mobility scooters will still be able to safely use the path through an entry point next to the barrier.

The new barrier will be installed on the access road.

“However, we recognise that supervised groups and other stakeholders from time to time may require vehicle access and this can be arranged by contacting us by email.”

Fire crews fought for over five hours to bring the blaze on Wednesday under control as the risk of damage to nearby homes and businesses grew.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues with Police Scotland confirming they are treating the blaze as being started deliberately.

Magnet for anti-social behaviour

A clean up operation by divers and local volunteers collected 35 bin bags of rubbish discarded clothing, beer bottles left by revellers.

Inverkeithing Councillor, David Barratt told The Courier the barrier was long overdue.

He added: “I’ve been asking for a number of years for some sort of barrier to be put in place and many residents will be relieved one is finally to be installed.

Litter and fire damage at the quarry last week.

“With no landowner having been determined Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, in it’s management of the coastal route, has kindly agreed to install the barrier.

“It’s a welcome move and will deter many irresponsible drivers.

“Sadly, however, it is impossible for the Council to stop anyone who wishes to to access the quarry via the path on foot.

“That’s why it’s imperative we continue to use all means possible to educate and inform the public of the very real dangers the quarry presents.”

Work on the barrier is expected to be completed this week.

