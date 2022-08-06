St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hails strikers Stevie May and Theo Bair and ‘character’ of his team to beat Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hails strikers Stevie May and Theo Bair and ‘character’ of his team to beat Motherwell

By Eric Nicolson
August 6 2022, 8.23pm
Stevie May celebrates with his St Johnstone team-mates in front of their fans as he scores a last minute winner.

St Johnstone’s hunt for a new striker goes on.

But manager Callum Davidson hailed the two centre-forwards he already has for their contribution to Saints’ first league win of the season at Motherwell.

Theo Bair set-up Jamie Murphy with a clever chest pass for the opening goal, and generally made a much better job of getting the Perth side up the pitch than he had against Hibs the week before.

And his replacement, Stevie May, showed predatory penalty box instincts to grab a dramatic stoppage time winner.

“People say I need new strikers but I thought the two boys today were excellent,” said Davidson.

“They were involved in both goals and I’m really pleased for both of them.”

Stevie May scores.

Davidson highlighted the scale of the squad overhaul that has happened this summer and he believes the Fir Park performance was an encouraging sign of what’s to come.

“If you look at the starting 11 there are only two players from last season,” he said.

“There has been a huge turn around and I have lost four of my better players.

“It is a brand new back five and I think there have been a lot of positives.

“It is important to get that first win.

“It is going to be a really tough league this season.

“Picking up points is really important.

“I quite like people writing us off.

“Last season we had a lot of expectation on our shoulders.

“This season nobody thinks we can do anything.

“But I think we have a really good group of players here.”

Saints let Motherwell back into the game when late pressure from the hosts was rewarded with a 91st minute equaliser.

First half better than the second

And it took “character” for the McDiarmid Park men to emerge victorious, according to Davidson.

“I thought in the first half we got on the ball and caused them problems,” he said.

“But we started a wee bit sloppy in the second.

“That allowed Motherwell to come back into the game and when you don’t get the second goal you put yourself under pressure.

“I was really disappointed we conceded from a set-play again. That is two in the 90th minute on consecutive weekends.

“But we then showed great character to go and get the three points.

“Ultimately I am delighted as this is a hard place to come.”

