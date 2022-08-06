St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hails strikers Stevie May and Theo Bair and ‘character’ of his team to beat Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s hunt for a new striker goes on.

But manager Callum Davidson hailed the two centre-forwards he already has for their contribution to Saints’ first league win of the season at Motherwell.

Theo Bair set-up Jamie Murphy with a clever chest pass for the opening goal, and generally made a much better job of getting the Perth side up the pitch than he had against Hibs the week before.

And his replacement, Stevie May, showed predatory penalty box instincts to grab a dramatic stoppage time winner.

“People say I need new strikers but I thought the two boys today were excellent,” said Davidson.

“They were involved in both goals and I’m really pleased for both of them.”

Davidson highlighted the scale of the squad overhaul that has happened this summer and he believes the Fir Park performance was an encouraging sign of what’s to come.

“If you look at the starting 11 there are only two players from last season,” he said.

“There has been a huge turn around and I have lost four of my better players.

“It is a brand new back five and I think there have been a lot of positives.

“It is important to get that first win.

“It is going to be a really tough league this season.

“Picking up points is really important.

“I quite like people writing us off.

“Last season we had a lot of expectation on our shoulders.

“This season nobody thinks we can do anything.

“But I think we have a really good group of players here.”

Saints let Motherwell back into the game when late pressure from the hosts was rewarded with a 91st minute equaliser.

First half better than the second

And it took “character” for the McDiarmid Park men to emerge victorious, according to Davidson.

“I thought in the first half we got on the ball and caused them problems,” he said.

“But we started a wee bit sloppy in the second.

“That allowed Motherwell to come back into the game and when you don’t get the second goal you put yourself under pressure.

“I was really disappointed we conceded from a set-play again. That is two in the 90th minute on consecutive weekends.

“But we then showed great character to go and get the three points.

“Ultimately I am delighted as this is a hard place to come.”