St Johnstone head of football operations Scott Boyd leaves Perth club

St Johnstone’s head of football operations, Scott Boyd has left the McDiarmid Park club.

The former Ross County and Kilmarnock defender took up the post after Kirsten Robertson’s departure in April 2021 as part of a “smooth handover” announced at that point.

Robertson and Boyd had previously worked together at Rugby Park.

Since retiring as a player, Boyd spent a year in a sporting director role with County and then moved to Raith Rovers as their stadium development manager.

Saints appointed Ian Flaherty as their head of operations a few months ago after chairman, Steve Brown decided to take a back seat from day-to-day club business.

Flaherty said: “Everyone at St Johnstone would like to thank Scott for his hard work and service. We wish him well.

“The process is underway to fill this important role at the Football Club and we are endeavouring to find the best possible candidate.

“Scott will stay with us until we appoint a replacement. I’m working very hard on this. This will allow as smooth a transition as possible.”