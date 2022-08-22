St Johnstone head of operations Ian Flaherty stresses ‘great unity’ at McDiarmid Park and backs Callum Davidson in transfer market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s head of operations, Ian Flaherty has emphasised the “great unity” at McDiarmid Park and given his backing to manager Callum Davidson in the last few days of the transfer window.

Flaherty, who took up responsibilities for the running of the Perth club in April, confirmed that player recruitment – the business side of which was previously overseen by now departed ex-head of football operations, Scott Boyd – is not yet finished.

“As we all know, the chairman decided to step away from day to day involvement at the football club towards the end of last season,” he said.

“He gave me scope to get on with things and I’m working hard every day to repay the trust he showed in me.

“It’s a wide-ranging remit and it’s all about us being a team, on and off the park.

“For example, as we approach the end of the transfer window, we are all doing our best to enhance the football squad.

“This is a non-stop process and I’m working closely with Callum on this.

“There is great unity at St Johnstone and we all give 100% to make sure we give our supporters a football club they can continue to be proud of.”