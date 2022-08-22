St Johnstone head of operations Ian Flaherty stresses ‘great unity’ at McDiarmid Park and backs Callum Davidson in transfer market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone head of operations Ian Flaherty stresses ‘great unity’ at McDiarmid Park and backs Callum Davidson in transfer market

By Eric Nicolson
August 22 2022, 3.37pm Updated: August 22 2022, 5.03pm
Ian Flaherty.
Ian Flaherty.

St Johnstone’s head of operations, Ian Flaherty has emphasised the “great unity” at McDiarmid Park and given his backing to manager Callum Davidson in the last few days of the transfer window.

Flaherty, who took up responsibilities for the running of the Perth club in April, confirmed that player recruitment – the business side of which was previously overseen by now departed ex-head of football operations, Scott Boyd – is not yet finished.

“As we all know, the chairman decided to step away from day to day involvement at the football club towards the end of last season,” he said.

“He gave me scope to get on with things and I’m working hard every day to repay the trust he showed in me.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

“It’s a wide-ranging remit and it’s all about us being a team, on and off the park.

“For example, as we approach the end of the transfer window, we are all doing our best to enhance the football squad.

“This is a non-stop process and I’m working closely with Callum on this.

“There is great unity at St Johnstone and we all give 100% to make sure we give our supporters a football club they can continue to be proud of.”

St Johnstone appoint new ‘head of operations’ as chairman Steve Brown tells staff of desire to take ‘day-to-day back seat’

