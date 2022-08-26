Ryan McGowan believes St Johnstone could be getting Hearts at a ‘pretty good time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ryan McGowan believes St Johnstone could be getting Hearts at a ‘pretty good time’

By Eric Nicolson
August 26 2022, 12.52pm
St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan.

St Johnstone could be getting Hearts at a “pretty good time”, according to former Tynecastle favourite Ryan McGowan.

The Australian defender will be back on his old stomping ground on Sunday afternoon and he believes a couple of factors may work in the Perth side’s favour for the Premiership contest.

“I’m looking forward to going back there,” said McGowan. “But most importantly, to get three points.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us.

“They played on Thursday night in a big play-off game and hopefully we’ll catch them licking their wounds.

“With them losing last week (against Celtic) and getting a couple of players sent off, I feel like it’s a pretty good time to catch them.”

Saints have only scored in one of their first four league matches.

McGowan and his fellow defenders take as much responsibility for putting that right as the creative players in the team.

“We’ve not scored enough goals, which is a problem,” said the ex-Dundee United and Dundee man.

“It’s not just for forward players but for defenders at set-pieces.

“We need to do better.

“Getting defensive fundamentals sorted is easier but we’re a new group and we’re working in games and training on our combinations coming together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St. Johnstone's James Brown.
St Johnstone can start their move up the Premiership table by shocking Hearts, says…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
Bobby Dailly.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone youngster Bobby Dailly happy to be Mr Versatile like former Scotland…
1
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson says signing new strikers is key part of plan to improve St…
1
Robbie Neilson has a strong squad, says Callum Davidson.
Hearts have squad size to cope with Thursday-Sunday football, says St Johnstone boss Callum…
0
Max Kucheriavyi.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Max Kucheriavyi has a quiet night in SPFL…
0
Former St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark.
PODCAST: Dundee United should 'absolutely' sign Zander Clark to sort out goalkeeping crisis
0
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson sends condolences to family of St Johnstone fan who died at McDiarmid…
0
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher just two weeks away from comeback
1
Ian Flaherty.
St Johnstone head of operations Ian Flaherty stresses 'great unity' at McDiarmid Park and…
0

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0