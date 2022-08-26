Ryan McGowan believes St Johnstone could be getting Hearts at a ‘pretty good time’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone could be getting Hearts at a “pretty good time”, according to former Tynecastle favourite Ryan McGowan.

The Australian defender will be back on his old stomping ground on Sunday afternoon and he believes a couple of factors may work in the Perth side’s favour for the Premiership contest.

“I’m looking forward to going back there,” said McGowan. “But most importantly, to get three points.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us.

“They played on Thursday night in a big play-off game and hopefully we’ll catch them licking their wounds.

“With them losing last week (against Celtic) and getting a couple of players sent off, I feel like it’s a pretty good time to catch them.”

𝗥𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗰𝗚𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 🎙@rmcgowan89 sat down with #SaintsTV for an extended interview! – 🇧🇷 Playing against Neymar

– ❤️ Tynecastle return

– 🎼 Initiation songs

– ⚒ Hostile away grounds

– 🤔 Forgetting his debut And much more! @spfl | @JamTarts — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 26, 2022

Saints have only scored in one of their first four league matches.

McGowan and his fellow defenders take as much responsibility for putting that right as the creative players in the team.

“We’ve not scored enough goals, which is a problem,” said the ex-Dundee United and Dundee man.

“It’s not just for forward players but for defenders at set-pieces.

“We need to do better.

“Getting defensive fundamentals sorted is easier but we’re a new group and we’re working in games and training on our combinations coming together.”