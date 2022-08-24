Hearts have squad size to cope with Thursday-Sunday football, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson knows all about the early season demands of Thursday-Sunday football for a Scottish club competing in Europe.

But the St Johnstone boss believes weekend opponents, Hearts are in a good position to cope.

And the fact they already have Europa Conference League group stage football in the bank and boast a squad the envy of most others in the Premiership will mean Saints won’t have a big advantage when the teams meet at Tynecastle.

“Robbie (Neilson) has built a very strong squad and has had the bonus of knowing for sure they would be in the group stages of Europe,” said Davidson.

“Financially that has allowed them to prepare for it.

“He’s added real quality and once again they will be up there pushing for third.

“Robbie has done a great job there and hopefully for Scottish football they can do well in Europe.

“I don’t see the schedule being a problem for them because they have that strength in depth.

“So we know we will have to perform well at Tynecastle to get anything.”

Davidson added: “It has been a tough start up against a lot of the teams who will expect to be up there at the top end of the table.

“But we have done well at Tynecastle in the past so it’s a place we enjoy going.

“If we can get something there it would be a decent enough start, although we feel we should have got something from the Hibs and Aberdeen games.”