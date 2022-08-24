Hearts have squad size to cope with Thursday-Sunday football, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts have squad size to cope with Thursday-Sunday football, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
August 24 2022, 6.00am
Robbie Neilson has a strong squad, says Callum Davidson.
Robbie Neilson has a strong squad, says Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson knows all about the early season demands of Thursday-Sunday football for a Scottish club competing in Europe.

But the St Johnstone boss believes weekend opponents, Hearts are in a good position to cope.

And the fact they already have Europa Conference League group stage football in the bank and boast a squad the envy of most others in the Premiership will mean Saints won’t have a big advantage when the teams meet at Tynecastle.

“Robbie (Neilson) has built a very strong squad and has had the bonus of knowing for sure they would be in the group stages of Europe,” said Davidson.

“Financially that has allowed them to prepare for it.

“He’s added real quality and once again they will be up there pushing for third.

“Robbie has done a great job there and hopefully for Scottish football they can do well in Europe.

“I don’t see the schedule being a problem for them because they have that strength in depth.

“So we know we will have to perform well at Tynecastle to get anything.”

Davidson added: “It has been a tough start up against a lot of the teams who will expect to be up there at the top end of the table.

“But we have done well at Tynecastle in the past so it’s a place we enjoy going.

“If we can get something there it would be a decent enough start, although we feel we should have got something from the Hibs and Aberdeen games.”

