Callum Davidson can’t send players down coal mine like Paul Sturrock – but St Johnstone boss knows how crucial team spirit will be

The Paul Sturrock school of team-building when he was St Johnstone manager would see modern-day health and safety and HR staff breaking out in a cold sweat.

But Callum Davidson, whose first experience of life as a professional footballer was at McDiarmid Park under ‘Luggy’, learned an early lesson about the importance of a tight dressing-room.

And, even though he won’t be able to send his players down a coal mine or on to the top of a roof as was the case back in the early 90s, the current McDiarmid Park boss is placing the same high value on off-field squad morale.

“We did a lot of activities with Luggy,” Davidson recalled. “Good and bad!

“We had a boxing ring here – big gloves, a bouncy castle.

“They were down coal mines, too.

“Luckily I went to university so I had lectures to go to at that point!

“It’s a difficult one to get right.

“I’m just fortunate I’ve got a good group of boys here.”

Right types

The ‘right types’ is a well-worn football phrase and it was at the forefront of Davidson’s mind as he reshaped his squad over the last three months.

“I’ve signed guys who’ve been in this league before,” he said. “They know how the SPFL works.

“That was one of my big thoughts when I was signing players.

“They know what they’re doing, they know what the dressing room is like.

“Graham Carey, Jamie Murphy and Andy Considine are slightly older ones and the younger ones have all joined in as well.

“We’ve got quite keen golfers in the team. They’ve started a Fantasy Football league and brought in a darts board.

“They’re competitive as players and staff – Macca is probably the worst losing the rag when losing at head tennis.

“They’ve arranged things together.

“It’s really important the ones who don’t play golf, that they’re a part of it as well.

“The staff are very conscious of it as well – doing things that drags the quieter ones along with them.”

Shaun Rooney void

Shaun Rooney was the loudest voice in the McDiarmid dressing room in Davidson’s first two seasons in charge.

The double-winner is a unique character and replacing like with like wouldn’t have been possible following his departure to Fleetwood.

“We lost Shaun and people said he took a lot of personality out the dressing room,” said Davidson.

“What I think has happened is it’s let everyone else flourish.

“I’ve seen others stepping up and their personalities coming out more.

“It either happens or it doesn’t.

“I think the more games you win, it helps. We want to keep the spirit there with another three points on Saturday.”