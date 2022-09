[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have identified Gus MacPherson as their new head of football operations.

Scott Boyd will soon be departing McDiarmid Park and MacPherson is set to be appointed to take his place.

MacPherson managed a number of clubs, including St Mirren, but now wants to move into an administrative position.

He will work under Saints’ head of operations, Ian Flaherty.

Last week, Callum Davidson gave his thoughts on recruitment changes that needed to be made.