Club variety in Scotland squad is good for the Premiership, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Scotland manager Steve Clarke can call upon players from some of the biggest clubs in England these days.

And, as usual, the two Glasgow giants are well represented when he puts a squad together.

But St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes the fact that the team which has just lifted the country into the top tier of the Nations League featured regulars for Hearts and Hibs, with Motherwell and St Mirren stars on the bench, is a fillip for the domestic club game.

“I think it’s positive for the league itself,” he said. “It shows where we are as a division.

“It’s great for younger players to see that.

“It gives them the desire and the drive to know that if they do well at this level they’ve a chance to progress and try to get into the international team.

“It’s great to see players from outside Celtic and Rangers get into the squad and the team and performing at a high level.”

Full-back strength

There has been Scottish footballing excellence on show across the pitch over the last three matches.

And for ex-international Davidson, his old position of full-back is an area of particular strength.

“Greg Taylor was really good,” he said. “It’s a tough ask for him when you’ve got Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson.

“Aaron Hickey is a left footed full-back as well. It shows the versatility he can play right-back.

“We’ve got Nathan Patterson there so we’ve great young full-backs coming through.

“We’ve got a lot of good left footers as well, which is quite unusual – McGinn, McGregor, Christie, Taylor, McKenna.

“There’s good balance throughout the team.”

The most impressive part of topping their Nations League group and securing the rewards that go with it has been Scotland coping (make that flourishing) without the players from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United in the side.

“That will give them massive belief,” said Davidson.

“Obviously you want your best players in the team but it says a lot about the players coming in.

“Greg Taylor knows he’s probably not going to get quite as many games but what an attitude he showed.

“I know a few of the boys from my time working there with Gordon Strachan and I know how much it means for them to play for Scotland. You can see that within the group.

“There’s a feel-good factor about the performances more than anything else.

“Over the course of the three games they were outstanding.

“I like the composure they’ve got in the team. They’re good on the ball, don’t give it away too cheaply.

“Now it looks as though they can dominate some teams and keep the ball which is difficult to do at international level.

“The shape was good, energy was good, changes were good after missing players through injury and illness. It’s great to see.”