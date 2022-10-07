Tony Gallacher ready to make first St Johnstone start in 6 months against Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone comeback man Tony Gallacher is ready to make his first start in six months against Celtic.

The defender returned to action following his broken leg as a second half substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

The former Liverpool man believes over half-an-hour of football and a couple of closed-doors games is enough to give him a shot at being selected for the weekend clash with the champions.

And it would be the ideal occasion to close the book on his half-year on the sidelines.

“The first game I missed due to my injury was against Celtic – who I’ve never played against,” said Gallacher. “So having that as my first start after it would provide a bit of symmetry.

“It’s a big chance for me to start.

“Adam (Montgomery) has slotted very well into that position this season but he’s broken his toe and he’s not allowed to play against his parent club anyway.

“Football gives you opportunities and he’ll have to sit this one out so it’s up to me to try and make a good impression in a big game and then see how things go but it’s good for everyone to have competition.”

Spoony support

Gallacher’s return has coincided with David Wotherspoon’s and the pair of them have supported each other along unfamiliar roads.

Neither had previously endured a serious injury and all that goes with it.

“It’s been tough,” he admitted. “I was out for such a long time.

“I’d hoped to be back for the start of the season but I had to watch everyone else working instead. That’s football – injuries happen.

“There were a few other guys who were also out at the same time so I was around some good senior players.

“David was a big help – he kept me mentally strong.

“It’s easy when you’re in the physio’s room every day to go to those dark places but the guys kept my spirits high.

“We’ve been level pegging on our comebacks, starting running together and joining in with the others at training. David was on the bench against Kilmarnock and hopefully he’ll be back in action soon too.”

Rugby Park show of faith

That Gallacher was sent on by Callum Davidson before the hour-mark with Saints chasing the game at Kilmarnock was a welcome show of faith.

“The gaffer wanted me to come on and try to change the game, so that was a positive for me,” he said.

“He could just as easily have said he would save me for later but he didn’t so I’ll take confidence from that.

“Before my injury, I was bedding myself in with the team, getting the run of games I needed and feeling good about myself but you can’t predict injuries so I’ll just start at the bottom and work my way up again.

“It wasn’t the result I wanted, of course, but at the same time I’m glad to finally be back because it’s been a long six months.

“I was a bit wary about the artificial turf but I feel fine – there are no issues at all.

“From a psychological point of view, coming back from such a nasty injury, I now I feel as though I’m back to normal.”