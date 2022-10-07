Tony Gallacher ready to make first St Johnstone start in 6 months against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tony Gallacher ready to make first St Johnstone start in 6 months against Celtic

By Eric Nicolson
October 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 7 2022, 6.09am
Tony Gallacher made his comeback against Kilmarnock.
Tony Gallacher made his comeback against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone comeback man Tony Gallacher is ready to make his first start in six months against Celtic.

The defender returned to action following his broken leg as a second half substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

The former Liverpool man believes over half-an-hour of football and a couple of closed-doors games is enough to give him a shot at being selected for the weekend clash with the champions.

And it would be the ideal occasion to close the book on his half-year on the sidelines.

“The first game I missed due to my injury was against Celtic – who I’ve never played against,” said Gallacher. “So having that as my first start after it would provide a bit of symmetry.

“It’s a big chance for me to start.

“Adam (Montgomery) has slotted very well into that position this season but he’s broken his toe and he’s not allowed to play against his parent club anyway.

“Football gives you opportunities and he’ll have to sit this one out so it’s up to me to try and make a good impression in a big game and then see how things go but it’s good for everyone to have competition.”

Spoony support

Gallacher’s return has coincided with David Wotherspoon’s and the pair of them have supported each other along unfamiliar roads.

Neither had previously endured a serious injury and all that goes with it.

“It’s been tough,” he admitted. “I was out for such a long time.

“I’d hoped to be back for the start of the season but I had to watch everyone else working instead. That’s football – injuries happen.

Tony Gallacher is tackled by Livingston's Nicky Devlin which leads to his injury.
Tony Gallacher is tackled by Livingston’s Nicky Devlin which leads to his broken leg.

“There were a few other guys who were also out at the same time so I was around some good senior players.

“David was a big help – he kept me mentally strong.

“It’s easy when you’re in the physio’s room every day to go to those dark places but the guys kept my spirits high.

“We’ve been level pegging on our comebacks, starting running together and joining in with the others at training. David was on the bench against Kilmarnock and hopefully he’ll be back in action soon too.”

Rugby Park show of faith

That Gallacher was sent on by Callum Davidson before the hour-mark with Saints chasing the game at Kilmarnock was a welcome show of faith.

“The gaffer wanted me to come on and try to change the game, so that was a positive for me,” he said.

“He could just as easily have said he would save me for later but he didn’t so I’ll take confidence from that.

Tony Gallacher in action at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.
Tony Gallacher in action at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

“Before my injury, I was bedding myself in with the team, getting the run of games I needed and feeling good about myself but you can’t predict injuries so I’ll just start at the bottom and work my way up again.

“It wasn’t the result I wanted, of course, but at the same time I’m glad to finally be back because it’s been a long six months.

“I was a bit wary about the artificial turf but I feel fine – there are no issues at all.

“From a psychological point of view, coming back from such a nasty injury, I now I feel as though I’m back to normal.”

