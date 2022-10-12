St Johnstone star Charlie Gilmour rediscovering love for football after Cove Rangers loan switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s Charlie Gilmour reckons his loan spell at Cove Rangers has helped him rediscover his love for football.

Gilmour has struggled for game-time in Perth but has been a regular in Jim McIntyre’s Cove side since joining on loan in August.

“I have always said I don’t care where I am, England or Scotland, I just want to play football,” said Gilmour. “If I’m playing football, I’m happy.

“I don’t care what standard it is. I just want to play football, enjoy myself and get that match-day feeling.

“There were spells last year where I was training the full week knowing there was nothing to look forward to. It’s so much better now.

“The gaffer wants us to play good football – possession-based – and that suits my style. I can’t fault anything.”

Cove were beaten 3-0 by Raith Rovers on Saturday, bringing their four-game unbeaten run to an abrupt halt.

Back-to-back wins had lifted the Championship side away from trouble – and Gilmour, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Alloa last season, hopes the result does not take the shine off their recent form.

‘Tight league’

“I just didn’t feel like we were on it at all,” said Gilmour. “Personally and as a team, it wasn’t good enough.

“Raith were good but it was one of them days where they were on it and we weren’t.

“Before the Arbroath game, we were joint-bottom and we get two wins then we’re three points off the play-offs. It’s a tight league.

“The last game is always what you end up thinking about and how you’ve been doing. Next week we could be on a high again.”