FAN VIEW: With Brad Spencer in the ‘QB role’ and John Frederiksen finally here is patience key for Raith Rovers?

Raith Rovers’ latest win and signing have raised the mood around Stark’s Park.

With a squad still gelling in a competitive Scottish Championship, there has been a lack of consistency in Rovers’ form.

John Frederiksen last week became the latest addition to the squad – aptly signed between a loss and a win.

As well as this there have been four long-term absentees, all at various stages, making their way back.

Courier Sport got the thoughts of two Raith supporters about the current state of play and what they said shared a theme: patience.

'He's been like a double signing

Blair Hopcroft – K107FM Saturday Sports Show

Has patience been the key ingredient for Ian Murray all along?

I can’t help but feel that the Rovers squad is in a pretty good place at the moment and the next eight weeks or so should see us continue to strengthen.

In Connor O’Riordan and Ryan Nolan we have an inexperienced centre-back pairing – playing with a confidence that does not portray that inexperience.

Young Kieran Ngwenya also had another really good game at left-back on Saturday and the much-improved Liam Dick slotted ably into centre-back.

Ross Millen had his best performance in Rovers shirt too, particularly going forward.

The return of Brad Spencer from injury has been like a double-signing.

In the QB role at the base of the midfield it has freed up Sam Stanton to play in a more attacking role.

Stanton has been excellent in the past few games and on Saturday in particular he was at the centre of everything good.

And then there was big John Frederiksen, at 6’8 he towered above everyone in our own box, nearly scoring an OG with his first touch.

He showed the physicality we have been lacking in attack and was unlucky not to score – he is certainly an exciting addition to the squad.

We also have housewives’ favourite Tom Lang and everyone’s favourite Lewis Vaughan nearing a return.

Two players that any team in this league would be lucky to have in their squad.

Could they be the final pieces of Ian Murray’s puzzle to push towards the top end of a Championship no one seems to want to run away with?

I for one am certainly hoping so!

'A defensive header was almost bulleted into the Forth'

Shaughan McGuigan – A View From The Terrace

If good things do indeed come to those who wait, then presumably Raith Rovers fans are going to be pretty happy with new striker John Frederiksen.

The 6’8, Faroese forward had been rumoured to be on his way to Kirkcaldy weeks, if not months ago, and the longer it went on, the more the thought occurred that perhaps it was nothing but a tall tail.

However, after the signing was at last announced on Thursday evening, the striker came on to a rapturous response for the final stages of the match against Cove Rangers at the weekend.

It was too small a cameo to make any hard and fast predictions on how good he is, but early suggestions are that it won’t be dull.

His first touch initially looked like it was drifting into his own goal, while a defensive header was almost bulleted into the Forth.

He was even played in on goal in the final few minutes, but with the stage set for a perfect debut, Cove keeper Kyle Gourlay ruined the script by rushing out to smother the effort.

With Rovers in need of a genuine target man, Frederiksen looks like he might fit the bill.

Even if he doesn’t quite live up to his early hype, he’s almost certainly going to end up as Kirkcaldy’s latest cult hero.