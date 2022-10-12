FAN VIEW: With Brad Spencer in the ‘QB role’ and John Frederiksen finally here is patience key for Raith Rovers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FAN VIEW: With Brad Spencer in the ‘QB role’ and John Frederiksen finally here is patience key for Raith Rovers?

By Craig Cairns
October 12 2022, 12.39pm Updated: October 12 2022, 12.45pm
Brad Spencer is back to full-fitness and John Frederiksen made his debut on Saturday.
Brad Spencer is back to full-fitness and John Frederiksen made his debut on Saturday.

Raith Rovers’ latest win and signing have raised the mood around Stark’s Park.

With a squad still gelling in a competitive Scottish Championship, there has been a lack of consistency in Rovers’ form.

John Frederiksen last week became the latest addition to the squad – aptly signed between a loss and a win.

As well as this there have been four long-term absentees, all at various stages, making their way back.

Courier Sport got the thoughts of two Raith supporters about the current state of play and what they said shared a theme: patience.

‘He’s been like a double signing

Blair Hopcroft – K107FM Saturday Sports Show

Has patience been the key ingredient for Ian Murray all along?

I can’t help but feel that the Rovers squad is in a pretty good place at the moment and the next eight weeks or so should see us continue to strengthen.

In Connor O’Riordan and Ryan Nolan we have an inexperienced centre-back pairing – playing with a confidence that does not portray that inexperience.

Young Kieran Ngwenya also had another really good game at left-back on Saturday and the much-improved Liam Dick slotted ably into centre-back.

Ross Millen had his best performance in Rovers shirt too, particularly going forward.

The return of Brad Spencer from injury has been like a double-signing.

In the QB role at the base of the midfield it has freed up Sam Stanton to play in a more attacking role.

Stanton has been excellent in the past few games and on Saturday in particular he was at the centre of everything good.

And then there was big John Frederiksen, at 6’8 he towered above everyone in our own box, nearly scoring an OG with his first touch.

He showed the physicality we have been lacking in attack and was unlucky not to score – he is certainly an exciting addition to the squad.

We also have housewives’ favourite Tom Lang and everyone’s favourite Lewis Vaughan nearing a return.

On the road to recovery: Tom Lang.

Two players that any team in this league would be lucky to have in their squad.

Could they be the final pieces of Ian Murray’s puzzle to push towards the top end of a Championship no one seems to want to run away with?

I for one am certainly hoping so!

‘A defensive header was almost bulleted into the Forth’

Shaughan McGuigan – A View From The Terrace

If good things do indeed come to those who wait, then presumably Raith Rovers fans are going to be pretty happy with new striker John Frederiksen.

The 6’8, Faroese forward had been rumoured to be on his way to Kirkcaldy weeks, if not months ago, and the longer it went on, the more the thought occurred that perhaps it was nothing but a tall tail.

However, after the signing was at last announced on Thursday evening, the striker came on to a rapturous response for the final stages of the match against Cove Rangers at the weekend.

It was too small a cameo to make any hard and fast predictions on how good he is, but early suggestions are that it won’t be dull.

His first touch initially looked like it was drifting into his own goal, while a defensive header was almost bulleted into the Forth.

He was even played in on goal in the final few minutes, but with the stage set for a perfect debut, Cove keeper Kyle Gourlay ruined the script by rushing out to smother the effort.

With Rovers in need of a genuine target man, Frederiksen looks like he might fit the bill.

Even if he doesn’t quite live up to his early hype, he’s almost certainly going to end up as Kirkcaldy’s latest cult hero.

