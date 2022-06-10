Callum Davidson ‘needs more’ from Charlie Gilmour if ex-Arsenal and Norwich City man is going to star at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson ‘needs more’ from Charlie Gilmour if ex-Arsenal and Norwich City man is going to star at St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
June 10 2022, 7.00am
Charlie Gilmour has been challenged to up his game at St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson “needs more” from Charlie Gilmour in pre-season.

The former Arsenal and Norwich City midfielder’s talent is beyond question, according to Davidson, with Barry Ferguson also hugely impressed by what he saw when he had the 23-year-old on loan at Alloa Athletic for half a season.

But Gilmour didn’t make an impact at McDiarmid Park when he was recalled in January.

And Davidson has challenged him to raise the bar.

Charlie Gilmour in action for St Johnstone against Ross County last season.

“We need him to be pushing for his place this year,” said the Perth boss.

“He’s got talent and ability but he needs to push himself more.

“That’s what we expected from him when he came back from his loan at Alloa but he wasn’t up to speed as much as we wanted.

“I need more from him in training and more from him when he plays games.

“There is so much more to come from him so this summer is going to be huge because we want to see him put it all together and be the player we think he can be.”

Max Kucheriavyi desperate to take his chance

Gilmour isn’t the only promising midfielder for whom opportunity will knock in the next couple of months.

“We have some good young players like Max Kucheriavyi, Charlie and Alex Ferguson around the squad and it will be a big summer for them,” Davidson added.

“Everyone knows what Max did at Kelty Hearts and Brechin last season and the praise he got from their managers.

“So he will be back with us desperate to show he can step it up a level or two and make an impact.

“He’s a player we’re excited about so he’ll get his chance in pre-season and hopefully he will be able to take it.

“We want to be playing young players, we want to help the three of them – and the other ones – break into the team.

Liam Craig alongside Max Kucheriavyi at McDiarmid Park.

“As always, it’s up to them – they all have to prove they’re ready for it.”

Meanwhile, Davidson is delighted Saints have invested £100,000 in McDiarmid pitch improvements.

“It’s great the club are putting a bit of money into the pitch because last season it was very difficult to play on,” he said.

“It was tricky to play good football on it because it was so bumpy but by the time we start again it will be in a far better condition and that should help us.

“We have also had a lot of work done on the training pitches too so that will help the lads as well.”

