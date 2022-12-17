Liam Gordon: The Browns have done right thing by St Johnstone for decades – that won’t change with club sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Gordon: The Browns have done right thing by St Johnstone for decades – that won’t change with club sale

By Eric Nicolson
December 17 2022, 6.00am
Liam Gordon was full of praise for Geoff and Steve Brown. Images: SNS.
Liam Gordon was full of praise for Geoff and Steve Brown. Images: SNS.

Doing the right thing by St Johnstone has defined the Brown era at Muirton and McDiarmid Park.

And captain Liam Gordon believes that mantra will extend to the passing of the Perth club ownership baton.

Through good times and bad (with emphasis on the former rather than the latter) the phrase ‘in safe hands’ applied to Saints more than any other SPFL side in the country.

With chairman, Steve stepping down at the end of the season and owner, Geoff putting the ‘for sale’ sign up, one task remains before father and son can draw a line under four decades of their stewardship.

Gordon is convinced it will be another big decision they get right.

“The Brown family and St Johnstone have gone hand-in-hand for my whole lifetime,” said the defender who has made the transition from supporter to player, to trophy-winner and leader.

“For what they’ve done for the club and what they’ve done for me personally, I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“They are a great family and that’s away from football as well.

“Growing up in Perth, Geoff is a massive figure and has done so much for the club so it will be a sad day when he sells up.

Geoff Brown with the Scottish Cup in 2014.

“He’s a gentleman, he always speaks to you when he comes in – but he doesn’t miss you if you have a bad game either!

“With Steve being the chairman and more hands-on, I have got to know him better but you know both of them love St Johnstone.”

Secret of Saints success

Gordon added: “We don’t know what will happen going forward but from the person Geoff is and the way he’s done everything in his life, I think the fans can be reassured he will make sure he sells it to the right person.

“I don’t think you could have a better person in this position than Geoff Brown.

“They have laid the foundations here. It has come from them through the managers and players.

“The reason we’ve had the success we’ve had is because we have good people here.

“When you do that, everyone is pulling in the same direction. It only goes one way.

“I have no doing that Geoff will make sure the club is in safe hands and I’m sure the supporters know that themselves too.”

Gretna heartbreak

Gordon caught the St Johnstone bug at the time of one of the club’s most crushing disappointments.

The wisdom of Geoff Brown wasn’t being shared by the wider Scottish football community at the time, with many buying into a Gretna castle built on balsa wood dream.

A bright reflective spotlight shines upon that wisdom now, though.

“I remember back to when Gretna beat us to the league and that gave me the initial typical St Johnstone disappointment,” said Gordon.

“It was that season I got addicted and was going to games home and away.

“Geoff was still the chairman then and was critical of Gretna – he was proved right.

“James Grady scored that last minute goal to cost us the league then we went into the Jody Morris, Michael Duberry years, with Murray Davidson and Liam Craig coming on board then.

Liam Craig and Murray Davidson. Image: DCT.

“People outside have always said this is the best run club in Scottish football because he’s done things the right way.

“He’s not spent money we don’t have and he’s not overspent trying to chase success.

“I don’t need to give Geoff and Steve praise – everyone knows the amazing job they’ve done.

“It will be a sad day when the club does change hands, but that’s football. It happens. There are always comings and goings.

“On the playing side I have had loads of good friends leave here. Everyone moves on.

“As players we are just fully focused on the games coming up. We have enough on our plate trying to win games never mind thinking about that.

“What is going to happen will happen.”

Highland challenge

Ross County are first up for Saints as the Premiership campaign resumes in the icy cold Highlands.

“It’s always hard going up to Ross County but that’s the same in every game this year,” said Gordon.

“The league is so close that anyone can beat anyone, so it’s difficult to win matches.

“All the teams will believe they can get into the top six because it’s so close and putting a run together will put you right up there.

“So we have to keep chipping away with positive results.”

