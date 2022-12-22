St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips brings ‘wow’ factor to Perth squad, says Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips brings a “wow” factor to the Perth squad, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And, together with Cammy MacPherson, the McDiarmid Park boss believes Saints have two players in the middle of the park who “could be here for years to come”.

Saints’ 2-1 win against Ross County last Saturday, with Phillips making a big impression as a starter, felt like an important moment for the 21-year-old’s career in Scotland.

As with MacPherson, an injury-free spell will help the Trinidad and Tobago international further elevate his status.

“You can see that Dan is very combative and physical,” said Davidson.

“But he is really good on the ball, takes it and holds it for you. He is a confident young man.

“A bit like Cammy MacPherson, we just want him to stay fit until the end of the season.

“We have a young group coming through at St Johnstone who could be here for years to come.

“It’s really important that Dan stays fit and produces performances.”

Qualities you can’t teach

Davidson, who picked the former Watford man up as a free agent, added: “I think Saturday was the first game he hasn’t been booked in. I was pleased with that!

“He is learning all the time.

“He has qualities – aggression and physical strength. I was really pleased with him at Ross County.

“You see a lot of things in him and think ‘wow’.

“You can’t teach certain players how he holds the ball off, his strength and how he accelerates out of trouble.

“Dan has really quick feet, a good range of passing and understands the game. When he is fit, he is a top class player.

“He’s a lovely guy and is very chatty in training. From what I see around the place, he has fitted in really well.”