Canada Soccer offer St Johnstone striker Theo Bair support after ‘vile and disgusting’ racist abuse at McDiarmid Park

Canadian football’s governing body has reacted to the “vile and disgusting” racist abuse Theo Bair suffered after a St Johnstone match.

The striker, who has been capped for his country, was shocked by the incident that took place last Saturday following Saints’ 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen.

Saints announced that the fan has been given a lifetime ban by the Perth club and now Canada Soccer has backed that “swift and decisive action” and offered their own support to the 23-year-old who moved to Scotland in January of last year.

Canada Soccer strongly condemns any and all forms of discrimination and maltreatment and is appalled by the reports of the racist incident that occurred following a match in Scotland last Saturday involving Canadian Theo Bair. The vile and disgusting behaviour of some… https://t.co/22TGQd8vYy — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) April 7, 2023

“Canada Soccer strongly condemns any and all forms of discrimination and maltreatment and is appalled by the reports of the racist incident that occurred following a match in Scotland last Saturday involving Canadian Theo Bair,” a statement read.

“The vile and disgusting behaviour of some continues to happen all too often.

“When it does we must do all we can as a sport to quash it. To call it out when we see it.

“Canada Soccer will do all we can to support our Canadian players — domestically and those abroad who represent Canada honourably wherever they find themselves in the world.

“We are grateful to Theo’s club, St Johnstone Football Club, for their swift and decisive action in condemning and punishing the offender.”