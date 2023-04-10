Remi Matthews: St Johnstone need to find a way of playing ‘that suits us’ to get away from Premiership danger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Remi Matthews: St Johnstone need to find a way of playing ‘that suits us’ to get away from Premiership danger

The on-loan goalkeeper knows the Perth club's Premiership predicament is becoming more perilous by the week but he's confident the players can address it.

By Eric Nicolson
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.
Remi Matthews. Image: SNS.

The St Johnstone players have dug their own hole, according to Remi Matthews.

And now they’ll need to get themselves out of it.

The on-loan goalkeeper wasn’t part of the Saints squad that narrowly avoided the drop from the Premiership a year ago.

But he knows an ominous predicament when he sees one.

“The realisation is we’ve now got a relegation battle,” said Matthews.

“We went from competing for the top six to now being in a dogfight.

“As players, we’ve got to make a difference.

“We can’t concede goals like that, can’t play like that as a team.

Remi Matthews can’t prevent Ross County’s second goal. Image: SNS.

“The bottom line is we’re in it together and have to stick together.

“We’ve got to get a team spirit back, remember what we did well, remember why we won games before Christmas.

“We know what we’ve got to do. We’ve now got to work hard on the training pitch and put things right.

“We’ve got to be ready for it. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“We’ve got to realise what we need to put right and do it quick.

“Before we know it time will be running out and the bottom line is we’ve got to stay in the league.

“It would be a disaster if we were to be relegated, simple as that.”

Play to your strengths

Matthews believes the team that beat Saints on Saturday were a shining example of what can happen if you devise a game plan that fits the circumstances and make it work.

“We have to get some kind of consistency, a way of playing that suits us now,” he said.

“Ross County played to their strengths and they won 2-0.

“It’s not a coincidence that our form is better away from home.

“We have very good ball players – Dan (Phillips) and Cammy (MacPherson) are perfect examples.

“No matter who plays on this pitch it’s hard. The opposition has to play on it as well. Everyone can see it’s not great.

“Did they try play out from the back? Absolutely not.

Simon Murray opens the scoring. Image: SNS.

“Did they go long every time? Yep. They went to their strengths – got the ball down, played it long, won the flick-ons and scored.

“Then set play, we didn’t pick our man up, goal.

“Obviously when we were chasing 2-0 that’s when we conceded more chances than we normally would.

“We weren’t good enough and we’ve got to realise quickly we are in a relegation battle.”

Experience will help

They might be off-form but Matthews is confident that the character in the Saints dressing room will prove its worth over the next few weeks.

“I’ve been in the game long enough to realise what we need to do,” he said.

“We’re a very experienced squad.

“The senior players now need to step up and make everyone else realise what it’s going to come down to.

“We are in a dogfight and there are four or five teams exactly the same position.”

