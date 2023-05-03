St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean marvelled at his team’s injury-time pressing like Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did at Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean marvelled at his team’s injury-time pressing like Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did at Leeds

The interim McDiarmid Park head coach has showed his players the video of their end-of-game efforts against Hibs.

By Eric Nicolson
Jurgen Klopp and Steven MacLean both loved seeing their players hunt in packs. Images: Shutterstock and SNS.

Jurgen Klopp marvelled at a pack of his Liverpool players’ capacity to hunt down a Leeds United player in stoppage time of a recent victory at Elland Road.

And now St Johnstone interim manager, Steven MacLean, has seen his Perth players show that same sort of late-game desire.

The first thing MacLean did when he got his squad back to McDiarmid Park after their 1-1 draw with Hibs was remind them how four of them had snuffed out a promising Hibs counter-attack.

It was the perfect example of a non-stop pressing mentality that he believes will be the foundation of Saints’ Premiership survival mission.

“I showed the players footage of that,” said MacLean. “I showed them on the Tuesday morning.

“It was Adam Montgomery, Jamie Murphy, Stevie May and Drey Wright.

Adam Montgomery impressed his manager. Image: SNS.

“It spoke for itself and I didn’t need to say anything. The proof was in the video.

“There is your non-negotiable.

“If someone does something wrong, you run back and help your team-mate out.

“You encourage them to work for their team-mates.

“That is what football is about – helping each other out.”

Hard to pick a starting XI

Such has been the level of buy-in – on the training ground, in that Hibs match and in a closed-doors game against Hearts – MacLean has got a tough team selection to make for the visit of Dundee United.

“We’ve got ideas across to the players,” he said.

“The game against Hearts helped us in that regard for the ones who hadn’t played.

“That was a big thing for me.

“Everybody knows what I’m thinking.

“This week has been a good one as well.

“We have seen enthusiasm, energy levels and they know the way we want to play.

“It is pressure football now. That’s what it is now. These things will help us get results.

“You’re not just playing for your 10 other team-mates. It is your 20-man squad.

“You need everybody in the dressing room and everybody together.

“You are only as good as your subs. It is a collective.

Zak Rudden scored in the bounce game against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“Everyone is giving me a headache because they have all done well and are bursting to play.

“It is going to be hard to pick a team for this weekend.

“We have a bit of everything in the dressing room.

“If they give us the work-rate and the energy, then we have quality.

“The first bit is the most important and then I’m sure the quality will come through.”

Meanwhile, Alex Mitchell returned to training on Wednesday and “looked good”, MacLean reported.

