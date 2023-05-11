Dundee would be getting a ‘top manager, top coach and top man’ if they appoint Callum Davidson, says St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

If Dundee appoint Callum Davidson as Gary Bowyer’s successor they’ll be getting a complete package of a manager, according to Steven MacLean.

The St Johnstone interim boss, who took over from Davidson at McDiarmid Park last month, believes the man he worked alongside for the best part of three seasons ticks every box to be a success in his next job.

“Callum has proven that he is a top coach and manager,” said MacLean.

“Whether he goes to Dundee or goes down south, whoever gets him is getting a top manager, top coach and a top man.

“In the two-and-a-half seasons at Saints he won the double and had a rebuild of the squad with a lot of things changing. He did a fantastic job.

“He has been a coach at Millwall, Stoke and Scotland too. So he has proven himself as a top coach.

“He has probably experienced all aspects of management now.

“He has had success and gone through a relegation fight, which he came out of too.”

MacLean, who has picked up a win and a draw in his short time as Saints manager, added: “He probably enjoyed the golf course for a couple of weeks.

“But he likes to be working so I’m sure he will be itching to get back in.

“He will deserve a job wherever he gets it.”