St Johnstone hit the 2,000 mark for season ticket sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone hit the 2,000 mark for season ticket sales

It's over a month before Saints play their first home game.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone have sold over 2,000 season tickets already.
St. Johnstone fans are backing their team again. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have broken the 2,000 season tickets barrier.

The Perth club are over a month away from playing their first home game in the Viaplay Cup and are yet to make their first summer signing.

But season ticket sales hitting this milestone figure on the day Steven MacLean’s team return for pre-season training would suggest that Saints supporters are getting behind their new manager.

A couple of seasons ago they got to around 2,700 – on the back of two cup wins and a campaign of closed-doors Covid football.

It was lower last year.

More from The Courier

Scott and Kirsten Laing
Fife TV couple reveal why they ditched huge Canadian home with pool to move…
The company's founder Andrew Mackenzie says he personally stands to lose £200,000. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Award-winning Dundee gin firm goes into liquidation
Flames emerging from a Stagecoach bus fire in Broughty Ferry.
7 key questions we asked Stagecoach after latest bus fire in Broughty Ferry
Post Thumbnail
Driver smashed car into Fife family home before deliberately setting it on fire
First Minister Humza Yousaf.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf will discover SNP summer trick does not work anymore
SNP icon Winnie Ewing dies aged 93
Fife Council HQ in Glenrothes.
Fife Council strips unelected religious figures of voting rights
Craig Murray.
Ex-Dundee Uni rector Craig Murray blames 'media lies' for cancelling music festival in historic…
Antonio Portales (left) looks set to become a fans' favourite at Dundee. Image: YouTube/SNS
Tony Docherty: Mexican star Antonio Portales' 'passion' will excite Dundee fans
Humza Yousaf refuses to confirm if SNP rebel Fergus Ewing will be kicked out…