St Johnstone hit the 2,000 mark for season ticket sales

St Johnstone have broken the 2,000 season tickets barrier.

The Perth club are over a month away from playing their first home game in the Viaplay Cup and are yet to make their first summer signing.

But season ticket sales hitting this milestone figure on the day Steven MacLean’s team return for pre-season training would suggest that Saints supporters are getting behind their new manager.

Over 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ of you have now signed up to be here at McDiarmid Park next season! 📱 Digital app

✅ 12 & under go free

🏆 ViaPlay home group matches

🏡 Home match prize draws

🤝 Bring a friend event

⚽️ FREE entry to SJWFC games Grab your 23/24 season ticket now!#SJFC | @SPFL — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) June 22, 2023

A couple of seasons ago they got to around 2,700 – on the back of two cup wins and a campaign of closed-doors Covid football.

It was lower last year.