Relief as £1.5m flood prevention scheme finally approved for Freuchie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Relief as £1.5m flood prevention scheme finally approved for Freuchie

Some residents of Freuchie Mill have had possessions ruined several times during repeated bouts of flooding.

By Claire Warrender
Freuchie Mills under water during August 2020 flooding.
Freuchie Mills under water during August 2020 flooding.

A £1.5 million flood prevention scheme approved for Freuchie could finally end 15 years of misery for residents.

Some families have left the village due to repeated bouts of flooding at Freuchie Mill.

And others have had their homes and possessions ruined several times.

Many live in fear of heavy rainfall.

John Tomson in his damaged Freuchie Mills home after flooding in 2020.
John Thomson in his damaged Freuchie Mill home after flooding in 2020. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

However, a new scheme has finally been approved as part of Fife Council’s capital spending programme over the next 10 years.

It will see new pipes installed, which should divert water away from the area and reduce the risk for residents.

SNP councillor David McDiarmid hailed the agreement as great news for villagers.

But he warned no timescale had yet been set for the work.

He said: “Make no mistake, this is a big day.

“We might not have the money in our hand right now but it’s the best hope we’ve had in 15 years.

“The next stage is to get it started. The fight goes on.”

Flood scheme agreement follows a decade-long fight

Freuchie Mill was flooded for the first time in August 2008.

And the area has been devastated on a regular basis since then.

Mr McDiarmid said: “Imagine how that affects your mental health.

David McDiarmid, second left, surveys a culvert in 2016 during the fight for a Freuchie Mills flooding scheme.
David McDiarmid, second left, surveys a culvert in 2016 during the fight for a Freuchie Mills flooding scheme. Image: David Wardle.

“We’ve really had to fight to get to this stage.

“Initially the council wouldn’t listen to us.

“We had to set up a flood action group in 2009 and we became a pressure group.

“And it took about four years before the council started to listen to us, then another four years before they agreed to spend money on a scoping study.”

Flooding in a Freuchie home.
Residents’ homes are regularly flooded.

Mr McDiarmid would have preferred an upgrade to a culvert that becomes overwhelmed during torrential rain.

However, he said that proved too costly.

“The new pipe will take some of the water that comes down from the old mill lade and divert it under the road,” he said.

‘Great comfort to Freuchie Mill residents’

The scheme is also welcomed by Liberal Democrat councillor Gary Holt.

He described it as one of his top priorities when he was elected last year.

And he said: “This news will bring great comfort to the Freuchie Mill residents.

“There will be relief that things are beginning to progress after what can only be described as a horrendous and emotional few years.

“Getting funding is just the start and now we must work hard together to expedite the process.”

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Blairgowrie fire Picture shows; Blairgowrie fire . Blairgowrie . Supplied by Blair James Martin Date; 22/06/2023
Fire crews tackle blaze at Blairgowrie property
Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw is bracing himself for a battle in the Championship. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
Liam Grimshaw warns Dundee United must be at their best to succeed in 'competitive'…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Missing Kirkcaldy woman Picture shows; Louise Rodger . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for woman, 28, missing from Kirkcaldy
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Screw the nut and find new friends'
Montrose chairman John Crawford, Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison, InterMoor's Alan Duncan and Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart launch the club's new kit
Montrose enter uncharted waters after agreeing sponsorship deal with Montrose Port Authority
A view of the exterior of Poppyview Nursery, which has announced it is to close.
Closure of crisis-hit Fife nursery confirmed after scathing inspectors' report
St Johnstone have sold over 2,000 season tickets already.
St Johnstone hit the 2,000 mark for season ticket sales
Scott and Kirsten Laing
Fife TV couple reveal why they ditched huge Canadian home with pool to move…
Flames emerging from a Stagecoach bus fire in Broughty Ferry.
7 key questions we asked Stagecoach after latest bus fire in Broughty Ferry
Post Thumbnail
Driver smashed car into Fife family home before deliberately setting it on fire