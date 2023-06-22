Relief as £1.5m flood prevention scheme finally approved for Freuchie

A £1.5 million flood prevention scheme approved for Freuchie could finally end 15 years of misery for residents.

Some families have left the village due to repeated bouts of flooding at Freuchie Mill.

And others have had their homes and possessions ruined several times.

Many live in fear of heavy rainfall.

However, a new scheme has finally been approved as part of Fife Council’s capital spending programme over the next 10 years.

It will see new pipes installed, which should divert water away from the area and reduce the risk for residents.

SNP councillor David McDiarmid hailed the agreement as great news for villagers.

But he warned no timescale had yet been set for the work.

He said: “Make no mistake, this is a big day.

“We might not have the money in our hand right now but it’s the best hope we’ve had in 15 years.

“The next stage is to get it started. The fight goes on.”

Flood scheme agreement follows a decade-long fight

Freuchie Mill was flooded for the first time in August 2008.

And the area has been devastated on a regular basis since then.

Mr McDiarmid said: “Imagine how that affects your mental health.

“We’ve really had to fight to get to this stage.

“Initially the council wouldn’t listen to us.

“We had to set up a flood action group in 2009 and we became a pressure group.

“And it took about four years before the council started to listen to us, then another four years before they agreed to spend money on a scoping study.”

Mr McDiarmid would have preferred an upgrade to a culvert that becomes overwhelmed during torrential rain.

However, he said that proved too costly.

“The new pipe will take some of the water that comes down from the old mill lade and divert it under the road,” he said.

‘Great comfort to Freuchie Mill residents’

The scheme is also welcomed by Liberal Democrat councillor Gary Holt.

He described it as one of his top priorities when he was elected last year.

And he said: “This news will bring great comfort to the Freuchie Mill residents.

“There will be relief that things are beginning to progress after what can only be described as a horrendous and emotional few years.

“Getting funding is just the start and now we must work hard together to expedite the process.”