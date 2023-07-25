‘Gutted’ St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wants ‘at least three’ more signings after Viaplay Cup exit

“Gutted” St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean admitted that exiting the Viaplay Cup at the group stage is unacceptable.

And the Perth boss put the McDiarmid Park side’s 2-1 defeat to Ayr United down to deficiencies in “both boxes”.

“I’m gutted,” said MacLean. “It’s not acceptable and I’m not happy.

“But we need to dust ourselves down and show a reaction on Saturday (against Stirling Albion).

“After that we need to build towards Hearts, it’s as simple as that.”

MacLean added: “I thought we should have been two or three up before they scored.

“We give away a silly free-kick and then we don’t defend it well enough.

“We started the second half really well (after Max Kucheriavyi had equalised) and we probably created more chances.

“We just weren’t clinical enough. In both boxes we need to be better.

“The second goal took a massive deflection and after that we weren’t great.

“We need to be better.

“You can use all the excuses – we are creating good opportunities and we need to take them.

“Football is won and lost in both boxes.”

Transfer market

MacLean wants three new signings, having already brought in Dimitar Mitov and Luke Jephcott.

But that number may yet rise.

“Hopefully we’ll get one done in the next couple of days and then hopefully another two after that,” said MacLean.

“That’s where we’re at.

“I’d like at least three.

“There are four or five out injured. Once they come back, the squad looks much better because it’s very bare just now.

“You could probably say we need more and if all of those injured players don’t come back anytime soon we might need to look at things and strengthen more.

“We’ll decide from there but we definitely need three in.”