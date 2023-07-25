‘Gutted’ St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wants ‘at least three’ more signings after Viaplay Cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Gutted’ St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wants ‘at least three’ more signings after Viaplay Cup exit

Being knocked out at this stage of the competition is 'unacceptable'.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

“Gutted” St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean admitted that exiting the Viaplay Cup at the group stage is unacceptable.

And the Perth boss put the McDiarmid Park side’s 2-1 defeat to Ayr United down to deficiencies in “both boxes”.

“I’m gutted,” said MacLean. “It’s not acceptable and I’m not happy.

“But we need to dust ourselves down and show a reaction on Saturday (against Stirling Albion).

“After that we need to build towards Hearts, it’s as simple as that.”

MacLean added: “I thought we should have been two or three up before they scored.

“We give away a silly free-kick and then we don’t defend it well enough.

Ayr United score their first.
Ayr's George Stanger scores. Image: SNS.

“We started the second half really well (after Max Kucheriavyi had equalised) and we probably created more chances.

“We just weren’t clinical enough. In both boxes we need to be better.

“The second goal took a massive deflection and after that we weren’t great.

“We need to be better.

“You can use all the excuses – we are creating good opportunities and we need to take them.

“Football is won and lost in both boxes.”

Transfer market

MacLean wants three new signings, having already brought in Dimitar Mitov and Luke Jephcott.

But that number may yet rise.

“Hopefully we’ll get one done in the next couple of days and then hopefully another two after that,” said MacLean.

“That’s where we’re at.

“I’d like at least three.

“There are four or five out injured. Once they come back, the squad looks much better because it’s very bare just now.

“You could probably say we need more and if all of those injured players don’t come back anytime soon we might need to look at things and strengthen more.

“We’ll decide from there but we definitely need three in.”

