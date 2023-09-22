Andy Considine: Football is results business and St Johnstone NEED to start winning

Lifting training ground levels, emptying the treatment room and steadily improving match-day performances will all be key as a new-look St Johnstone map out their route up the Premiership table.

But veteran defender, Andy Considine, knows that in the “results business” the clearest and most significant sign of progress is winning.

Five league games have passed without that being achieved and the former Aberdeen man is determined the first victory box will be ticked at Easter Road.

“Training is of a good standard, we’re getting boys back from injury and the squad is getting stronger,” said Considine.

“It’s probably just about finding a settled XI now.

“I’m sure the manager has that in his mind once we get most of the boys back. Then it’s about kicking on.

“It’s a results business and we need to start winning games.

“I feel we’re playing reasonable football at the moment but in both boxes at times we have to be better.

“Every game feels like a must-win at the moment, if I’m honest.

“We’ve played Rangers and Celtic. Now is really the time. I feel we’ve a clear run for the next couple of months that we can start picking up points.

“Everyone can see that in a way we are still trying to work out how we’re going to play as a team.

“One win could do so much for these guys. We’ve been desperate for it since the start of the season. Doing that on Saturday would be a fantastic start.”

Wise man of the defence

At 36 – and flanked by young defenders – Considine has been happy to take on the role of backline mentor.

“In a selfish sense, you need to look after yourself and make sure you perform,” he said.

“But when you’ve got the young lads around you, you feel that responsibility.

“It’s a huge part of the game and the older I’ve got I’ve realised that the influence I can have with the likes of Sam (McClelland), Dare (Olufunwa) or Luke (Robinson) – even Gordy (Liam Gordon) – can help them.

“I’m not the most vocal person, whether it’s training or games.

“But it’s the small conversations after training, during training, in the dressing room, that can go a long way.”

Considine added: “Big Sam has been really good, a breath of fresh air – quite a big voice at the back.

“You can see why he was with Chelsea and same with Dare who was at Liverpool.

“With Liam coming off at the weekend, we had the option of Sam and still have the option of Ryan (McGowan) as well.

“So there’s a bit more competition, which you need.”

If Considine can help the youthful defenders mirror Adam Montgomery’s McDiarmid improvement, it will be to the team’s great benefit.

“I had a first glimpse of Monty when he was at Aberdeen and I was coming back from my knee,” he recalled.

“You could see going forward he was the perfect Celtic full-back because they get lots of possession.

“I think he would openly admit that here, his defensive qualities needed sharpened up.

“By the end of the season he was bang on it. I’d have loved to see him come back here. He was really good addition, brought us something different on that side.

“Tony (Gallacher) had a really strong start to the season and now Luke has come in and done a really good job also.”