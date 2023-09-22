Andy Considine: Football is results business and St Johnstone NEED to start winning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Considine: Football is results business and St Johnstone NEED to start winning

Saints hope to put their first victory on the board against Hibs.

By Eric Nicolson
Andy Considine with Steven MacLean on the St Johnstone training ground.
Andy Considine with Steven MacLean on the St Johnstone training ground. Image: SNS.

Lifting training ground levels, emptying the treatment room and steadily improving match-day performances will all be key as a new-look St Johnstone map out their route up the Premiership table.

But veteran defender, Andy Considine, knows that in the “results business” the clearest and most significant sign of progress is winning.

Five league games have passed without that being achieved and the former Aberdeen man is determined the first victory box will be ticked at Easter Road.

“Training is of a good standard, we’re getting boys back from injury and the squad is getting stronger,” said Considine.

“It’s probably just about finding a settled XI now.

“I’m sure the manager has that in his mind once we get most of the boys back. Then it’s about kicking on.

“It’s a results business and we need to start winning games.

“I feel we’re playing reasonable football at the moment but in both boxes at times we have to be better.

“Every game feels like a must-win at the moment, if I’m honest.

Andy Considine in action against Rangers. I
Andy Considine in action against Rangers. Image: SNS.

“We’ve played Rangers and Celtic. Now is really the time. I feel we’ve a clear run for the next couple of months that we can start picking up points.

“Everyone can see that in a way we are still trying to work out how we’re going to play as a team.

“One win could do so much for these guys. We’ve been desperate for it since the start of the season. Doing that on Saturday would be a fantastic start.”

Wise man of the defence

At 36 – and flanked by young defenders – Considine has been happy to take on the role of backline mentor.

“In a selfish sense, you need to look after yourself and make sure you perform,” he said.

“But when you’ve got the young lads around you, you feel that responsibility.

“It’s a huge part of the game and the older I’ve got I’ve realised that the influence I can have with the likes of Sam (McClelland), Dare (Olufunwa) or Luke (Robinson) – even Gordy (Liam Gordon) – can help them.

“I’m not the most vocal person, whether it’s training or games.

“But it’s the small conversations after training, during training, in the dressing room, that can go a long way.”

Considine added: “Big Sam has been really good, a breath of fresh air – quite a big voice at the back.

“You can see why he was with Chelsea and same with Dare who was at Liverpool.

“With Liam coming off at the weekend, we had the option of Sam and still have the option of Ryan (McGowan) as well.

“So there’s a bit more competition, which you need.”

Adam Montgomery celebrates at Kilmarnock as St Johnstone get the win they needed to stay up.
Adam Montgomery helped St Johnstone clinch their top flight survival. Image: SNS.

If Considine can help the youthful defenders mirror Adam Montgomery’s McDiarmid improvement, it will be to the team’s great benefit.

“I had a first glimpse of Monty when he was at Aberdeen and I was coming back from my knee,” he recalled.

“You could see going forward he was the perfect Celtic full-back because they get lots of possession.

“I think he would openly admit that here, his defensive qualities needed sharpened up.

“By the end of the season he was bang on it. I’d have loved to see him come back here. He was really good addition, brought us something different on that side.

“Tony (Gallacher) had a really strong start to the season and now Luke has come in and done a really good job also.”

Conversation