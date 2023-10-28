St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott confident goals and wins are coming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott confident goals and wins are coming

The former Plymouth Argyle man is yet to get off the mark.

By Eric Nicolson
Luke Jephcott has had to build-up his fitness with St Johnstone.
Luke Jephcott has had to build-up his fitness with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone and Luke Jephcott have been playing catch-up this season.

But the Welsh striker believes that the progress of the group and individual are now being seen.

And the best is yet to come on both fronts.

“It’s been quite tough,” said Jephcott, who has yet to get off the mark for Saints or be part of a league victory.

“I’ve not got off to the start I wanted in terms of goals.

“But the goals are coming. It’s just a matter of time.

“It’s not uncommon for strikers to not score for a little while then get one and they’re flying.

“So hopefully that’s the case but it’s just a matter of keeping going and they will come.

Luke Jephcott in action for St Johnstone against Aberdeen.
Luke Jephcott in action for St Johnstone against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

“The team has shown in the last few weeks we’ve got enough quality in the squad to get results.

“We went away to Aberdeen, one of the better sides in the league, and got a draw. We’ve shown also at Celtic that we can get results.

“We know we’ve got to match those standards and that we’ve got the quality to do even better.”

Lay-off too long for Luke Jephcott

Last summer was Jephcott’s first without a club.

And the impact of missing out on a squad pre-season has been an eye-opener for the former Plymouth Argyle forward.

“Doing work at home is a lot different to doing it in a club,” he said.

“I had about 10 weeks of a summer, whereas it’s normally five or six.

“It was about trying to keep on top of it myself at home. In hindsight, I probably should have gone out and done more runs.

“You get given plans but it’s a different environment doing it yourself.

“Whereas when you’re in a club with team-mates, you’re pushing each other and you’ve got the staff to help you.

“It’s harder to get yourself going on your own away from everything.

“I’ve been pushed hard here now and I feel up to speed.

St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott on the training ground.
St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott on the training ground. Image: SNS.

“I trained for two or three days and went straight into three games in a week – that was a shock to the system.

“It was clear I wasn’t where I needed to be. In the weeks we’ve not had a game it’s been pre-season work for me.

“I’m now feeling fit and ready to go.

“The manager has been working me very hard but it was something that needed to be done to get me up to speed and as fit as everyone else in the team.”

Fast and furious pace surprised St Johnstone striker

The required adaptation from English football to Scottish shouldn’t be underestimated. Certainly not for a centre-forward of Jephcott’s type.

“It’s been a lot more fast-paced game than I was expecting,” he admitted.

“That part has taken me a bit by surprise.

“In England it’s a lot slower, this is more end-to-end. I can feel myself adapting to that.

“Training is full-on and match-realistic too and it’s been good to get me up to speed with it.

“I got advice before I came to say it would be a lot different and a challenge.

“I was thinking: ‘It can’t be too much different’. But it is!

“I’m enjoying it, though – coming up here to play against some good opposition.”

