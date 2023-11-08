St Johnstone fans wrap arms around Graham Carey and wife Rachel Borthwick as Perth star hails fans’ cancer battle backing

St Johnstone fans have wrapped their arms around Graham Carey and his wife, Rachel Borthwick, as they face up to Rachel’s fourth cancer battle.

The 35-year-old – who is mother to Jaxon, eight, and Marlowe, six – made an announcement on her Instagram page at the weekend, revealing that she discovered a lump in her armpit in March, having been given a breast cancer all-clear.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Rachel by her sister, Sarah, to enable her to get treatment abroad.

It has a £50,000 target, which will help with life-changing lifestyle and dietary changes as well as funding any future travel requirements.

With the agreement of the family and the club, St Johnstone supporters’ group, Fair City Unity, organised a bucket collection ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Motherwell.

And then on the 11th minute (Carey’s shirt number is 11), fans throughout the ground clapped and cheered to show their support, with FCU unveiling “keep fighting Rachel” banners.

Saints have now released a video on Twitter with a “stay strong Rachel” message.

It ends with Carey tapping his heart as he applauds the Perth supporters following the full-time whistle in the Motherwell match.

St Johnstone CEO, Stan Harris, posted “FCU team doing what they do best, a credit to our Club. Thank you all”.

The GoFundMe account is just short of £40,000.