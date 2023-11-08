St Johnstone fans wrap arms around Graham Carey and wife Rachel Borthwick as Perth star hails fans’ cancer battle backing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone fans wrap arms around Graham Carey and wife Rachel Borthwick as Perth star hails fans’ cancer battle backing

Tuesday night's game against Motherwell gave supporters their chance to get behind the couple.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey.
Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone fans have wrapped their arms around Graham Carey and his wife, Rachel Borthwick, as they face up to Rachel’s fourth cancer battle.

The 35-year-old – who is mother to Jaxon, eight, and Marlowe, six – made an announcement on her Instagram page at the weekend, revealing that she discovered a lump in her armpit in March, having been given a breast cancer all-clear.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Rachel by her sister, Sarah, to enable her to get treatment abroad.

It has a £50,000 target, which will help with life-changing lifestyle and dietary changes as well as funding any future travel requirements.

With the agreement of the family and the club, St Johnstone supporters’ group, Fair City Unity, organised a bucket collection ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Motherwell.

And then on the 11th minute (Carey’s shirt number is 11), fans throughout the ground clapped and cheered to show their support, with FCU unveiling “keep fighting Rachel” banners.

Saints have now released a video on Twitter with a “stay strong Rachel” message.

It ends with Carey tapping his heart as he applauds the Perth supporters following the full-time whistle in the Motherwell match.

St Johnstone CEO, Stan Harris, posted “FCU team doing what they do best, a credit to our Club. Thank you all”.

The GoFundMe account is just short of £40,000.

