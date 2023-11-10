Craig Levein admits ’empathy’ for St Johnstone predecessor over ‘huge’ Nicky Clark-Chris Kane return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein admits ’empathy’ for St Johnstone predecessor over ‘huge’ Nicky Clark-Chris Kane return

The new Saints boss has been blessed with better luck concerning striker availability than predecessor Steven MacLean.

By Fraser Mackie
Nicky Clark (left) and Chris Kane are both fit again for St Johnstone. Images: SNS
Nicky Clark (left) and Chris Kane are both fit again for St Johnstone. Images: SNS

Craig Levein admits he’s been blessed by far better fitness fortune with his top forwards than luckless predecessor Steven MacLean.

The new St Johnstone manager will unleash Nicky Clark and Chris Kane on Ross County this afternoon – an option almost entirely denied to MacLean through his tenure.

MacLean was routinely frustrated by injuries in his efforts to pair up Clark and Kane.

He finally succeeded for a grand total of 10 minutes as Saints were thrashed 4-0 at St Mirren in the game that signalled the sack for the Perth legend.

In a tormenting twist for MacLean, Clark and Kane were fit to team up from the start for the first time against Kilmarnock.

St Johnstone's Nicky Clark celebrates his goal to make it 1-0.
St Johnstone’s Nicky Clark (right) celebrates his goal to make it 1-0 against Motherwell with Chris Kane. Image: SNS.

Clark struck twice for caretaker Alex Cleland in Saints’ first win of the campaign.

And the ex-Dundee United striker followed up with the opener in the midweek 2-2 draw against Motherwell as Levein took charge.

Levein admits the partnership brings a hugely positive dynamic to his chances of helping Saints move away from trouble.

He said: “I feel for Steven. I’ve been there myself; I’ve got empathy.

“He had issues with both Kano and Nicky – they’re huge players.

“Nicky has come back and scored three goals. It’s just fate sometimes.

“We’re already seeing the benefit of those two being fit and playing together.

“It’s not an easy situation to deal with when you get those key injuries and a lot of confidence goes from the team.

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean only lasted six months in the job.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean only lasted six months in the job. Image: SNS.

“Steven had all the pieces of the jigsaw; it’s just about getting them all available and in the right place. He signed some really good players.

“I’m pleasantly surprised by the quality of football we’re capable of.

“Hopefully Andy (Kirk) and I can get the team moving in the right direction.”

Motherwell’s second half comeback prevented Saints from climbing off the bottom and above Ross County.

That opportunity presents itself again when Malky Mackay’s side visit Perth.

With Drey Wright absent longer-term with a knee injury and Dara Costelloe dealing with an adductor issue, Levein will go with the same squad.

However, he’s hinted at line-up changes in the hope of securing the win that starts reeling in bottom six rivals.

“I was pleased with a lot,” Levein added. “We weren’t quite as brave in the second half at taking the ball.

“But that’s normal for teams who’ve had a bit of suffering.

We might change things up a bit, do something a bit different.”

