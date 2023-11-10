Craig Levein admits ’empathy’ for St Johnstone predecessor over ‘huge’ Nicky Clark-Chris Kane return

Craig Levein admits he’s been blessed by far better fitness fortune with his top forwards than luckless predecessor Steven MacLean.

The new St Johnstone manager will unleash Nicky Clark and Chris Kane on Ross County this afternoon – an option almost entirely denied to MacLean through his tenure.

MacLean was routinely frustrated by injuries in his efforts to pair up Clark and Kane.

He finally succeeded for a grand total of 10 minutes as Saints were thrashed 4-0 at St Mirren in the game that signalled the sack for the Perth legend.

In a tormenting twist for MacLean, Clark and Kane were fit to team up from the start for the first time against Kilmarnock.

Clark struck twice for caretaker Alex Cleland in Saints’ first win of the campaign.

And the ex-Dundee United striker followed up with the opener in the midweek 2-2 draw against Motherwell as Levein took charge.

Levein admits the partnership brings a hugely positive dynamic to his chances of helping Saints move away from trouble.

He said: “I feel for Steven. I’ve been there myself; I’ve got empathy.

“He had issues with both Kano and Nicky – they’re huge players.

“Nicky has come back and scored three goals. It’s just fate sometimes.

“We’re already seeing the benefit of those two being fit and playing together.

“It’s not an easy situation to deal with when you get those key injuries and a lot of confidence goes from the team.

“Steven had all the pieces of the jigsaw; it’s just about getting them all available and in the right place. He signed some really good players.

“I’m pleasantly surprised by the quality of football we’re capable of.

“Hopefully Andy (Kirk) and I can get the team moving in the right direction.”

Motherwell’s second half comeback prevented Saints from climbing off the bottom and above Ross County.

That opportunity presents itself again when Malky Mackay’s side visit Perth.

With Drey Wright absent longer-term with a knee injury and Dara Costelloe dealing with an adductor issue, Levein will go with the same squad.

However, he’s hinted at line-up changes in the hope of securing the win that starts reeling in bottom six rivals.

“I was pleased with a lot,” Levein added. “We weren’t quite as brave in the second half at taking the ball.

“But that’s normal for teams who’ve had a bit of suffering.

We might change things up a bit, do something a bit different.”