St Johnstone star Tony Gallacher determined to make most of Craig Levein clean slate

Tony Gallacher has become the latest St Johnstone player to benefit from the clean slate offered by Craig Levein.

Like his colleagues, the 24-year-old is determined to take maximum advantage of the opportunity.

In the wake of Ryan McGowan’s re-emergence and James Brown returning to the side, Gallacher was granted his first start since the opening day of the season in midweek.

The left-back played the full 96 minutes as St Mirren were defeated 1-0 in dramatic fashion thanks to Chris Kane’s winner.

Gallacher was thrilled simply to know he was going to be involved and touched to be trusted by Levein to play for the duration in a huge victory that hauled Saints into 10th.

Levein stressed, in the early weeks of his reign, that he had no pre-conceived ideas about players based on their status with predecessor Steven MacLean.

That approach has worked in favour of Gallacher who admits multiple games on the bench without a hope of seeing any action had a negative impact on him.

“It was brilliant to be back in from the start,” said the ex-Falkirk and Liverpool man.

“I absolutely loved every minute of it – even the lead-up to the game, the pre-match nerves and stuff like that.

“I haven’t had that feeling in a while. I’d really missed it. There were times, on a personal note, when it was mentally tough.

“I was working as hard as I could in training and not getting in. Watching everyone else getting ready and playing the games was hard.

Gallacher hopes to be Levein’s ‘kind of guy’

“It’s part of the game, everyone knows that. But it doesn’t make it any easier.

“You just have to keep your levels high because injuries arise, you get your chance and the manager flings you in all of a sudden.

“I hope I can be the new manager’s kind of guy. I’d not started since the first day of the league season so the trust he put in me to get 90 minutes against St Mirren was very encouraging.

“I feel as though what he wants is hard work. And, as long as you do the basics right and want to contribute effort-wise to the team first, then your talent can come through on the other side.

“Hopefully I can show him more of what I’m about. I appreciate the trust so far and hope to build on that.”

Wigan loan signing Luke Robinson stepped in after Gallacher pulled out of the August trip to Ross County with a neck injury.

Robinson has remained in favour ever since but, with a hectic spell approaching before the winter break, Gallacher hopes to feature more.

He added: “There are lots of games coming up and we’re going to need everyone.

“But this is ideal for us because we feel confident now. The more games we get right now, the better for us.

“When a win comes with virtually the last kick of the ball, it’s that bit more special.

“That gets everyone right up for it, we’re ready to go against Motherwell and it’s a massive game.

“We look above us; Motherwell are there and we hope to move up the table.”