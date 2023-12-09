St Johnstone star Tony Gallacher determined to make most of Craig Levein clean slate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Tony Gallacher determined to make most of Craig Levein clean slate

Gallacher was handed his first Saints start since the opening day of the season in their midweek win over St Mirren.

By Fraser Mackie
Tony Gallacher has returned to the St Johnstone starting line-up. Image: SNS
Tony Gallacher has returned to the St Johnstone starting line-up. Image: SNS

Tony Gallacher has become the latest St Johnstone player to benefit from the clean slate offered by Craig Levein.

Like his colleagues, the 24-year-old is determined to take maximum advantage of the opportunity.

In the wake of Ryan McGowan’s re-emergence and James Brown returning to the side, Gallacher was granted his first start since the opening day of the season in midweek.

The left-back played the full 96 minutes as St Mirren were defeated 1-0 in dramatic fashion thanks to Chris Kane’s winner.

Gallacher was thrilled simply to know he was going to be involved and touched to be trusted by Levein to play for the duration in a huge victory that hauled Saints into 10th.

Tony Gallacher (number three) celebrates after Chris Kane’s late winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Levein stressed, in the early weeks of his reign, that he had no pre-conceived ideas about players based on their status with predecessor Steven MacLean.

That approach has worked in favour of Gallacher who admits multiple games on the bench without a hope of seeing any action had a negative impact on him.

“It was brilliant to be back in from the start,” said the ex-Falkirk and Liverpool man.

“I absolutely loved every minute of it – even the lead-up to the game, the pre-match nerves and stuff like that.

“I haven’t had that feeling in a while. I’d really missed it. There were times, on a personal note, when it was mentally tough.

“I was working as hard as I could in training and not getting in. Watching everyone else getting ready and playing the games was hard.

Gallacher hopes to be Levein’s ‘kind of guy’

“It’s part of the game, everyone knows that. But it doesn’t make it any easier.

“You just have to keep your levels high because injuries arise, you get your chance and the manager flings you in all of a sudden.

“I hope I can be the new manager’s kind of guy. I’d not started since the first day of the league season so the trust he put in me to get 90 minutes against St Mirren was very encouraging.

“I feel as though what he wants is hard work. And, as long as you do the basics right and want to contribute effort-wise to the team first, then your talent can come through on the other side.

“Hopefully I can show him more of what I’m about. I appreciate the trust so far and hope to build on that.”

Tony Gallacher.
Tony Gallacher. Image: SNS.

Wigan loan signing Luke Robinson stepped in after Gallacher pulled out of the August trip to Ross County with a neck injury.

Robinson has remained in favour ever since but, with a hectic spell approaching before the winter break, Gallacher hopes to feature more.

He added: “There are lots of games coming up and we’re going to need everyone.

“But this is ideal for us because we feel confident now. The more games we get right now, the better for us.

“When a win comes with virtually the last kick of the ball, it’s that bit more special.

“That gets everyone right up for it, we’re ready to go against Motherwell and it’s a massive game.

“We look above us; Motherwell are there and we hope to move up the table.”

