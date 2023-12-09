Peter Pan flight of fancy becomes reality with new accessible equipment at Kirriemuir playpark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Peter Pan flight of fancy becomes reality with new accessible equipment at Kirriemuir playpark

An inclusive roundabout and wheelchair accessible swing have been added to Neverland playpark in Kirriemuir.

By Graham Brown
Darren McColgan, 14, enjoys his first go on the swing with (from left), Irena Krasinska-Lobban, Fiona Davidson, Jutta Scharnberger, Cllr Julie Bell and mum Moira McColgan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Darren McColgan, 14, enjoys his first go on the swing with (from left), Irena Krasinska-Lobban, Fiona Davidson, Jutta Scharnberger, Cllr Julie Bell and mum Moira McColgan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A chance conversation in the shadow of Kirrie’s famous fairytale son has brought a new element of fun for all ages at the town’s Neverland playpark.

An inclusive roundabout and a wheelchair-accessible swing have been added to the popular park on The Hill.

The project came about following a chat between the family of a local teenager and Councillor Julie Bell at the Peter Pan statue in Kirriemuir town square.

Cllr Bell explained: “Moira McColgan approached me to ask what I could do to help their son, Darren, who is in a wheelchair.

Kirriemuir Neverland accessible play equipment.
Darren McColgan, 14, enjoys his first go on the roundabout with (from left) mum Moira McColgan, Fiona Davidson of AHSCP, Cllr Julie Bell, Irena Krasinska-Lobban of KRG and Jutta Scharnberger of Angus Council’s parks team. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I asked what he needed – and it was play equipment.

“I was delighted to be able to work with Kirriemuir Regeneration Group and our Angus Council parks team, who advised on the equipment itself and undertook to ensure it was installed for us.

“KRG and I worked together on funding applications.

“We were absolutely thrilled that the Angus Health and Social Care Partnership North West locality improvement groups committed to support our bids with funds.

Neverland playpark Kirriemuir accessible swing
Darren McColgan and mum Moira at the new swing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She added: “We were very clear that, as expensive as the swing and roundabout were, children of all ages and abilities have the right to enjoy play and have as much fun as anybody else.

“We are hugely grateful to everyone for pulling together so readily on this project – it’s been a joy.”

Mum’s delight

Moira McColgan, the mum who raised the idea, said: “We as a family are delighted to have the accessible swing and a roundabout that everyone can use at the Neverland park.

“These pieces of play equipment mean that all the children in our family, along with friends, can easily play together.

“We’ve had some great play dates with our friends, who are also wheelchair users, here in our local park rather than travelling to Arbroath or Perth.

“Having this in Kirriemuir means we can just pop up for a play if we are in getting shopping or go for longer playtimes.

Kirriemuir Neverland playpark
Fun on the new swing for 14-year-old Darren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We’ve had the opportunity to speak to lots of lovely local people who are interested in why the swing was put in.

“Many of them didn’t realise or think that children in wheelchairs needed different play equipment but they are delighted to see the fun our children are having.

“We would like to thank Cllr Julie Bell for listening to our request, Kirriemuir Regeneration Group, the funders and Angus Council for making Kirriemuir’s Neverland play park a more inclusive place for everyone.”

Blether benches

Irena Krasinka-Lobban of KRG said: “The equipment sits alongside our other projects as part of KRG’s commitment to making Kirrie’s public spaces inclusive for all.”

Inclusive picnic tables are also set to be installed with funding from the Cooperative Community Fund.

KRG is also installing a series of ‘Benches for a Blether’ to complete the initiative.

Fiona Davidson of Angus Health and Social Care Partnership said: “This was a wonderful community-led initiative that we were delighted to support.

“Inclusion for children and adults is so important and we hope people of all ages, both local and visitors, have hours of fun here at Kirrie Hill.”

