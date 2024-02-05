St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka sets goals target after getting off the mark with superb winner against Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka sets goals target after getting off the mark with superb winner against Ross County

The Swedish forward admitted he demands a lot from himself.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka is up and running.
Benji Kimpioka is up and running. Image: SNS.

Benji Kimpioka got off the mark in style for St Johnstone, with a winning goal against Ross County that any striker would be proud to add to his highlight reel.

It was an important building block for a player whose manager, Craig Levein, observed needed to relax in his new environment.

The Swedish forward will look to further his Perth career step by step after ticking a crucial box in the Highlands.

And he has set himself his next mini target.

“I want to take it game by game,” said Kimpioka.

“But it’s also important to set yourself a goal and work towards it.

“So the minimum is you start at five and if you reach that you have to set yourself another target.

“Five is my target at the moment.”

The 23-year-old added: “This is a big stage in my career.

“Even though I am young I have been around a lot and seen a lot and been through a lot of tough times.

“It’s all God’s timing for me.

“Maybe it didn’t work out before – and it’s been tough – but you have to be strong in the head and when the chance is there you have to take it.

“I set high standards for myself.

Benji Kimpioka with St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Benji Kimpioka with Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

“But I really appreciate the confidence I get from my manager and my team-mates.

“They believe in me.

“It was good to get the goal but the most important thing was that it helped my team get three points against a tough team.”

Adding another weapon to Saints attack

Ross County defensive slackness played a part in the early stages of Kimpioka’s goal but the run into the box and the quality of the finish were all about the clinical scorer.

“I’ve been in many one v one situations before and I try to make sure I’m as calm and composed as possible,” he said.

“If you do that then things come naturally.

“A big part of my game is to run in behind defences to help my team or to get a goal myself.

“I’m always looking to try to use it, to run in behind and be a threat and stretch the opposition and make spaces for my team-mates and if not, get the goal myself.

“We are looking to hit teams on the counter-attack, for sure.

“It’s good to be able to add different qualities to the team. We have a lot of qualities already.

“I can see a lot of potentially different partnerships up front which is very good for the team.

“When there are a lot of strikers you want to push yourself even more, which is good.”

Kimpioka credited one of his former coaches with improving his penalty box decision-making.

“The one I can think of is Michael Proctor who is with the Sunderland under-21s and the first team sometimes,” he said.

“He was always on at me to be calm with the finishes.

“Before, I liked to smash the ball with full power all the time to hit the top corner, but it’s more important to be calm and find the corners.”

