St Johnstone fan favourite Sven Sprangler on how he has made Perth’s South Inch his ‘second home’

St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler has made Perth’s South Inch his “second home” this summer.

The Austrian midfielder’s first campaign with Saints ended prematurely after he sustained a knee injury against Celtic in March.

Surgery was initially pinpointed as the appropriate treatment but, after seeking a second opinion, the 29-year-old did not have to go under the knife.

He is fit again and eager to prove himself worthy of a starting spot in Craig Levein’s midfield for next season.

And he has told Saints TV how regular summer laps around Perth’s South Inch have aided his recovery.

“The South Inch park is my second home at the moment,” he laughed.

“I did a lot of stuff there [in summer] and also in the gym.

“I have to work back to my peak and to my best performance, so I had to prepare everything to be at my top level for pre-season.

“I enjoyed nearly every day the park and in the afternoon I was in the gym.

“But I enjoy this – that’s me. I’m a hard-working guy and to reach that top level I have to do more and more.”

Sprangler has penned a new one year contract with Saints, to the delight of fans enamoured by his all-action displays and enthusiastic personality.

Now he cannot wait to take to the pitch in front of them again.

“I am counting the days,” he said.

“Since the break I have been counting the days to be back here at McDiarmid Park with our fans.

“I am waiting for this moment but, at this moment, we have to work, work, work.”