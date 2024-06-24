St Johnstone fan favourite Sven Sprangler on how he has made Perth’s South Inch his ‘second home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone fan favourite Sven Sprangler on how he has made Perth’s South Inch his ‘second home’

The Austrian midfielder has used the popular city park to boost his recovery from injury.

St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler has been a regular sight at the South Inch in Perth. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
By Sean Hamilton

St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler has made Perth’s South Inch his “second home” this summer.

The Austrian midfielder’s first campaign with Saints ended prematurely after he sustained a knee injury against Celtic in March.

Surgery was initially pinpointed as the appropriate treatment but, after seeking a second opinion, the 29-year-old did not have to go under the knife.

He is fit again and eager to prove himself worthy of a starting spot in Craig Levein’s midfield for next season.

And he has told Saints TV how regular summer laps around Perth’s South Inch have aided his recovery.

Alex Cleland celebrates with Sven Sprangler after St Johnstone beat Kilmarnock.
“The South Inch park is my second home at the moment,” he laughed.

“I did a lot of stuff there [in summer] and also in the gym.

“I have to work back to my peak and to my best performance, so I had to prepare everything to be at my top level for pre-season.

“I enjoyed nearly every day the park and in the afternoon I was in the gym.

“But I enjoy this – that’s me. I’m a hard-working guy and to reach that top level I have to do more and more.”

Sprangler has penned a new one year contract with Saints, to the delight of fans enamoured by his all-action displays and enthusiastic personality.

Sven Sprangler in action for St Johnstone against Hibs.
Now he cannot wait to take to the pitch in front of them again.

“I am counting the days,” he said.

“Since the break I have been counting the days to be back here at McDiarmid Park with our fans.

“I am waiting for this moment but, at this moment, we have to work, work, work.”

Conversation