Gambia boss reveals where St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh can improve

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh is still a “few years away from his prime”, according to Gambian head coach, Johnathan McKinstry.

And the 26-year-old is one of a collection of exciting young forwards the Scorpions boss believes have a high ceiling for improvement.

Reflecting on Gambia’s 1-1 draw with Comoros, as they opened up their African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, McKinstry picked out a late near-miss for Sidibeh as one of several “great chances” that could have turned one point into three.

The Saints attacker, who is serving a four-game ban in the Premiership after being red carded against Dundee United last month, was introduced as a 65th minute substitute in Wednesday’s contest.

And he came close to becoming a late midweek hero for his country.

“We have to be more calm in that final moment,” said McKinstry.

“We had some great chances.

“Adama Sidibeh’s very unlucky at the end with a slide in.

“There were several really good chances.

“This isn’t an excuse – but it will change over time – if you look at the age profile of most of our forward players, you’ve got (Brighton winger) Yankuba Minteh, you got Adama Sidibeh, you’ve got Alieu Fadera (Como), you’ve got Ebrima Colley (Young Boys).

“We’ve got young guys who are still a few years away from their prime.”

‘That final little bit’

McKinstry added: “It’s great because it brings such huge energy to the team and they’re really creative.

“But sometimes what you get with maturity and experience is just that final little bit.

“We’re going to work on that.

“The more time we spend together, the better we’re going to get. But we do need a little bit more composure, that’s obvious.”

Gambia face group leaders, Tunisia, on Sunday afternoon in their next fixture.

Sidibeh won’t be available to Saints boss, Craig Levein, until the McDiarmid Park side play Rangers on Sunday, October 6.