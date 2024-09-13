St Johnstone duo join Hamilton Accies on loan as Craig Levein frees up space for more signings

St Johnstone duo, Connor Smith and Dare Olufunwa, have joined Hamilton Accies on loan.

The former Hearts midfielder will drop down to the Championship for the full season, while Olufunwa’s deal is through to January.

Both players are into the last year of their contracts with Saints.

Neither man has been given Premiership game-time by Craig Levein this season.

Smith started one match – in the Premier Sports Cup at Alloa – but was substituted at half-time.

Levein has been tasked with getting players out on loan to free-up space in his squad.

He still wants to bring in a centre-half and a left-back.