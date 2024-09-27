Jimmy Thelin: Aberdeen won’t stop Peter Leven taking St Johnstone manager’s job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Jimmy Thelin: Aberdeen won’t stop Peter Leven taking St Johnstone manager’s job

The Pittodrie coach is on the shortlist to replace Craig Levein.

By Eric Nicolson
Jimmy Thelin and Peter Leven at Aberdeen's training ground.
Jimmy Thelin and Peter Leven at Aberdeen's training ground. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen will not stand in Peter Leven’s way if St Johnstone choose to appoint him as their next manager and he chooses to go.

Dons’ boss, Jimmy Thelin, has confirmed that the Pittodrie club have allowed Saints and Leven to open discussions about him replacing Craig Levein at McDiarmid Park.

And they will not block his path to Perth should the highly-rated coach end up as Adam Webb’s favoured candidate.

“Peter has permission to talk to them,” said Thelin.

“He is a good coach and it’s good that our staff have eyes on them.

“After that, it will be up to Peter what he wants to do.

Peter Leven.
Peter Leven. Image: SNS.

“Always if you lose staff and players you would miss them, of course, and you’d have to find solutions for the future.

“But when good people do good things they get eyes on them.

“So far so good, he is focusing here and helping us prepare for our game tomorrow.

“We want him to stay here but it is good he is getting this recognition from another club.”

Leven would have to weigh up the job security he’s got at Aberdeen and the close relationship he’s already developed with Thelin against the opportunity to be a Premiership number one.

Northern Irish title-winning Larne boss, Tiernan Lynch, and a manager working in Europe are also in the running, with Scott Brown having committed his future to Ayr United.

Conversation