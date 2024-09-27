St Johnstone manager talks begin with Peter Leven and Tiernan Lynch but stumbling block emerges for one of them

The St Johnstone manager hunt could be set for further twists today.

Courier Sport understands both Larne head coach, Tiernan Lynch, and Aberdeen assistant manager, Peter Leven, have now opened talks with the Perth club.

With Scott Brown dropping out of the process and signing a new deal at Ayr United, the field to replace Craig Levein is narrowing.

It may narrow yet further if Lynch follows Brown’s lead and decides to stay with the Northern Irish champions, who have a league game tonight and are then due to open their Europa Conference League campaign next week.

The Irish News has suggested that Lynch’s brother, Seamus, may not be able to join him in Scotland because of family commitments.

The 44-year-old has made no secret of the important role his big brother plays in their coaching partnership.

“It’s probably the best relationship, because I know he totally has my back but he will never be a ‘yes man’,” Lynch said in 2019.

“He will always fight it out if he disagrees with me. We tear lumps off each other on a daily basis about what we are going to do in a session, but it’s because of a genuine care and desire.

“There are times I have to hold my hand up and admit I hadn’t thought about doing something the way he suggested, and I’m happy to have him change my mind.”

Like Ayr and Larne, Aberdeen will put up a fight to hold on to highly-rated coach, Leven.

Not only did he help keep the Dons in the Premiership as caretaker last season, he’s become a key member of Jimmy Thelin’s backroom staff.

Saints still have a strong candidate from Europe in the frame, who has a game to prepare for this weekend.

It is understood he was interviewed on Wednesday.

Levein’s assistant, Andy Kirk, also believes he is ready for the step-up to be a number one at McDiarmid.