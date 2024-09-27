St Johnstone manager talks begin with Peter Leven and Tiernan Lynch but stumbling block emerges for one of them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager talks begin with Peter Leven and Tiernan Lynch but stumbling block emerges for one of them

Scott Brown was the first candidate to drop out of the running.

By Eric Nicolson
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch.
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch. Image: Shutterstock.

The St Johnstone manager hunt could be set for further twists today.

Courier Sport understands both Larne head coach, Tiernan Lynch, and Aberdeen assistant manager, Peter Leven, have now opened talks with the Perth club.

With Scott Brown dropping out of the process and signing a new deal at Ayr United, the field to replace Craig Levein is narrowing.

It may narrow yet further if Lynch follows Brown’s lead and decides to stay with the Northern Irish champions, who have a league game tonight and are then due to open their Europa Conference League campaign next week.

The Irish News has suggested that Lynch’s brother, Seamus, may not be able to join him in Scotland because of family commitments.

The 44-year-old has made no secret of the important role his big brother plays in their coaching partnership.

“It’s probably the best relationship, because I know he totally has my back but he will never be a ‘yes man’,” Lynch said in 2019.

“He will always fight it out if he disagrees with me. We tear lumps off each other on a daily basis about what we are going to do in a session, but it’s because of a genuine care and desire.

“There are times I have to hold my hand up and admit I hadn’t thought about doing something the way he suggested, and I’m happy to have him change my mind.”

Peter Leven has a growing reputation, while Jimmy Thelin is the current flavour of the month in Scottish football.
Peter Leven has a growing reputation, while Jimmy Thelin is the current flavour of the month in Scottish football. Image: SNS.

Like Ayr and Larne, Aberdeen will put up a fight to hold on to highly-rated coach, Leven.

Not only did he help keep the Dons in the Premiership as caretaker last season, he’s become a key member of Jimmy Thelin’s backroom staff.

Saints still have a strong candidate from Europe in the frame, who has a game to prepare for this weekend.

It is understood he was interviewed on Wednesday.

Levein’s assistant, Andy Kirk, also believes he is ready for the step-up to be a number one at McDiarmid.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone interim manager Andy Kirk speaks at a press conference
St Johnstone focus has been on external manager candidates but Andy Kirk 'would consider'…
Former St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein.
Former St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gets dugout ban despite no longer being a…
Scott Brown is staying at Ayr United.
St Johnstone manager latest: Scott Brown out of the running as interviews continue
Former Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray reveals family St Johnstone connection as ex-Raith Rovers boss talks up 'really,…
Martin Hardie after scoring a free-kick equaliser against Hearts.
St Johnstone free-kick specialists rated - from last scorer of two in one game…
Ayr manager, Scott Brown.
St Johnstone set to approach clubs for new manager talks as Scott Brown, Peter…
Rachel Borthwick.
Partner of St Johnstone star 'utterly heartbroken' at latest cancer setback
2
Larne FC boss Tiernan Lynch applauds the fans
Tiernan Lynch: Who is 'we, not me' St Johnstone manager candidate?
A head and shoulders shot of St Johnstone legend Chris Millar.
Chris Millar reveals ex-team-mate he wants as St Johnstone manager AND picks two key…
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch.
History-making Northern Irish manager on St Johnstone radar - as are Scott Brown and…

Conversation