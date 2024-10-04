Craig Levein lifts lid on St Johnstone sacking – then sparks YouTube hysterics with shock PIERCING claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein lifts lid on St Johnstone sacking – then sparks YouTube hysterics with shock PIERCING claim

Levein was a guest on this week's 'Warm-Up' YouTube show.

By Sean Hamilton
Ex-St Johnstone manager Craig Levein was a guest on this week's Warm-Up YouTube show with ex-Dundee United and Dundee star Scott Allan. Image: Frame PR/William Hill
Ex-St Johnstone manager Craig Levein was a guest on this week's Warm-Up YouTube show with ex-Dundee United and Dundee star Scott Allan. Image: Frame PR/William Hill

Craig Levein sparked hysterics on YouTube when he revealed he once sported an unlikely body piercing.

The former St Johnstone manager was a guest on this week’s William Hill-sponsored SPFL ‘Warm-Up’ show on YouTube.

Predictably, he was asked about his Perth sacking – and revealed it had not caught him off guard.

But when the subject of piercings was raised off the back of new Saints head coach Simo Valakari‘s earrings, Levein sent the show into meltdown.

New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari. Image: PPA

Asked whether he had ever considered an earring himself, he said: “No, I had a nipple ring once.

“When was I at Leicester. 2004 to 2006 I was at Leicester, and I sported that nipple ring for one-and-a-half years.”

Asked by host Graeme Thewliss to confirm whether it was a bar or a ring, Levein said: “It was a ring.”

On his sacking by new Saints owner Adam Webb, Levein was philosophical.

“The fact [is] that I’ve been sacked that many times, I’m pretty good at seeing it coming,” he said.

“I’m a big boy and when you get new owners, there’s always a question mark about what’s going to happen and what are the most important things to the new owners.

“If you shell out the money to buy a club, you’re entitled to run it any way you want to run it.”

Levein also shared his hope that his former assistant – and the man who led Saints after his sacking – Andy Kirk, will be given the chance to work under new boss Simo Valakari.

“You can’t just sever ties with people you’ve worked really closely with and I hope that Andy [Kirk] will be kept on,” he said.

“I hope that he does, because he’s a really good coach. The new manager coming in, sometimes it’s good to have people round about you who know the league.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Police forming a barrier outside Hampden after a fan incident before the Rangers v St Johnstone game.
Teen in court over St Johnstone SLO 'assault' at Rangers match
A head and shoulder shot of new St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari speaking at a press conference
Simo Valakari gets St Johnstone signing pledge from club owners
The St Johnstone recruitment process concluded with the appointment of Simo Valakari.
Inside story of St Johnstone's fortnight of change
2
Adama Sidibeh picked up two red cards against Dundee United.
Gambia boss explains St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh's international snub
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch.
Tiernan Lynch breaks his silence on St Johnstone manager's job
St Johnstone unveil new head coach, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone players always made life tough for Simo Valakari - now he wants…
St Johnstone's Drey Wright and Celtic's Daizen Maeda in action during recent clash. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group
St Johnstone fan request prompts Celtic cash comparison from football finance expert – and…
New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari talks to the media in Perth. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
New St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari shares ambitious long-term vision for Perth club -…
Josh Mulligan takes on Spain at Tynecastle for Scotland U/21s. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
5 Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone stars get Scotland U/21 call as Tayside…
New St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari reveals where he will make a difference at St Johnstone as new…

Conversation