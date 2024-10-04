Craig Levein lifts lid on St Johnstone sacking – then sparks YouTube hysterics with shock PIERCING claim

Craig Levein sparked hysterics on YouTube when he revealed he once sported an unlikely body piercing.

The former St Johnstone manager was a guest on this week’s William Hill-sponsored SPFL ‘Warm-Up’ show on YouTube.

Predictably, he was asked about his Perth sacking – and revealed it had not caught him off guard.

But when the subject of piercings was raised off the back of new Saints head coach Simo Valakari‘s earrings, Levein sent the show into meltdown.

Asked whether he had ever considered an earring himself, he said: “No, I had a nipple ring once.

“When was I at Leicester. 2004 to 2006 I was at Leicester, and I sported that nipple ring for one-and-a-half years.”

Asked by host Graeme Thewliss to confirm whether it was a bar or a ring, Levein said: “It was a ring.”

On his sacking by new Saints owner Adam Webb, Levein was philosophical.

“The fact [is] that I’ve been sacked that many times, I’m pretty good at seeing it coming,” he said.

“I’m a big boy and when you get new owners, there’s always a question mark about what’s going to happen and what are the most important things to the new owners.

“If you shell out the money to buy a club, you’re entitled to run it any way you want to run it.”

Levein also shared his hope that his former assistant – and the man who led Saints after his sacking – Andy Kirk, will be given the chance to work under new boss Simo Valakari.

“You can’t just sever ties with people you’ve worked really closely with and I hope that Andy [Kirk] will be kept on,” he said.

“I hope that he does, because he’s a really good coach. The new manager coming in, sometimes it’s good to have people round about you who know the league.”