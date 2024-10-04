Hannah Laing’s Dundee music festival sells out as 15,000 tickets snapped up in just one week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Hannah Laing’s Dundee music festival sells out as 15,000 tickets snapped up in just one week

Doof in the Park will be held at Camperdown Park next July.

By Ben MacDonald
Hannah Laing in the DJ box wearing a top with the word doof on the back
doof in the Park tickets have sold out. Image: Michael Hunter

A new festival organised by Dundee DJ Hannah Laing has completely sold out.

All 15,000 tickets for doof in the Park, at Camperdown Park on Saturday July 5 2025, were snapped up just one week after going on sale.

The event will see around 25 acts – yet to be announced – perform across three stages and will be headlined by Hannah.

Announcing the news on her Instagram, Hannah said: “(Ten) months in advance, 10,000 tickets in one hour, 15,000 tickets in one week.

“For the festival to have sold the way it did, without any line-up, shows the support for me/doof and it is so, so appreciated.

“I’m grateful beyond words. You have no idea what this means to me.”

Doof in the Park tickets target smashed

In an exclusive chat with The Courier, Hannah previously revealed how she was blown away at seeing the demand for tickets.

She said: “My target was 10,000 – I wanted to do a one-day event with that number of people.

“Now, we’ve had over 20,000 sign-ups and I did not expect that.

“We haven’t even announced the line-up, all we’ve said is ‘doof’ and ‘Hannah Laing’, and 20,000 people have signed up. My mind is truly blown.”

Hannah sells out Camperdown after first BBC Radio 1 show

Born and raised in Dundee, 30-year-old Hannah’s career has gone from strength to strength after she quit her job as a dental nurse to focus on music full-time.

She launched her own music label, doof, and performed two shows at Caird Hall, which sold out in minutes.

More recently she took to the airwaves with her own show on BBC Radio 1, which will continue every Thursday from 11pm to 1am for the next three weeks.

The Courier has a guide with all you need to know about doof in the Park.

Conversation