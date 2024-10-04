Hannah Laing’s Dundee music festival sells out as 15,000 tickets snapped up in just one week

A new festival organised by Dundee DJ Hannah Laing has completely sold out.

All 15,000 tickets for doof in the Park, at Camperdown Park on Saturday July 5 2025, were snapped up just one week after going on sale.

The event will see around 25 acts – yet to be announced – perform across three stages and will be headlined by Hannah.

Announcing the news on her Instagram, Hannah said: “(Ten) months in advance, 10,000 tickets in one hour, 15,000 tickets in one week.

“For the festival to have sold the way it did, without any line-up, shows the support for me/doof and it is so, so appreciated.

“I’m grateful beyond words. You have no idea what this means to me.”

Doof in the Park tickets target smashed

In an exclusive chat with The Courier, Hannah previously revealed how she was blown away at seeing the demand for tickets.

She said: “My target was 10,000 – I wanted to do a one-day event with that number of people.

“Now, we’ve had over 20,000 sign-ups and I did not expect that.

“We haven’t even announced the line-up, all we’ve said is ‘doof’ and ‘Hannah Laing’, and 20,000 people have signed up. My mind is truly blown.”

Hannah sells out Camperdown after first BBC Radio 1 show

Born and raised in Dundee, 30-year-old Hannah’s career has gone from strength to strength after she quit her job as a dental nurse to focus on music full-time.

She launched her own music label, doof, and performed two shows at Caird Hall, which sold out in minutes.

More recently she took to the airwaves with her own show on BBC Radio 1, which will continue every Thursday from 11pm to 1am for the next three weeks.

The Courier has a guide with all you need to know about doof in the Park.