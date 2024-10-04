How Fife detectives brought gangs behind 15-month ‘car-theft epidemic’ to justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Fife detectives brought gangs behind 15-month ‘car-theft epidemic’ to justice

EXCLUSIVE: In an interview with The Courier, police reveal how criminals stole cars in as little as 40 seconds.

Ford Fiesta STs were a favourite of the car thieves in Fife.
Ford Fiesta STs were a favourite of the car thieves in Fife. Images: Supplied.
By Neil Henderson

A detective who helped bring down crime gangs behind for a ‘car-theft’ epidemic in Fife has lifted the lid on how police brought the thieves to justice.

Dozens of cars were stolen from driveways and homes across the region between August 2022 and November 2023.

Thieves used electronic key coding devices – available online for as little as £200 – to target cars with keyless ignition.

By bypassing vehicle locking and ignition systems, motors were stolen in as little as 40 seconds.

Operation Enzone

The spike in thefts triggered Fife police to set up a dedicated unit as part of Operation Enzone, a national police initiative to combat a rise in keyless car thefts across Scotland.

Two of the Ford Fiesta ST cars stolen.
Two of the Ford Fiesta ST cars that were stolen. Image: Supplied

Detective Constable Chris Stecka was one of the detectives who helped bring several key criminals to justice.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, he described the situation facing police as a “car-theft epidemic”.

He added: “Car thefts rose so sharply we were receiving reports of vehicles being stolen on an almost nightly basis.

“Hundreds of vehicle-related thefts, which also included motorbikes, quads and e-scooters, were reported during the investigation which ran from August 2022 and November 2023.

£200 decoder used to bypass ignition

“Initially, it was difficult to detect patterns of behaviour as thefts were so sporadic.

“However, it became apparent quite quickly that keyless ignition vehicles, particularly Ford Fiestas STs, were the target for thieves.”

Police discovered stashed car parts linked to thefts in Fife.
Police discovered stashed car parts linked to thefts in Fife. Image: Police Scotland

Painstaking detective work analysing each theft confirmed that the crime wave was down to three main gangs.

“CCTV captured similarities in the modus operandi and characteristics of the individuals at each crime scene,” DC Stecka added.

“We knew vehicles had to be stashed somewhere so we went back to old-fashioned police graft to get a lead.

“Often we’d drive around public car parks, train stations, and the local area in the hope of finding the vehicle hidden in plain sight, and it often worked.

“We also found that the stolen vehicles were frequently used in other crimes such as ‘take-offs’ – filling up the car with petrol before driving off without paying.”

Stolen motorbikes and car parts fond hidden away in containers.
Stolen motorbikes and car parts found hidden away in containers. Image: Police Scotland

The investigation eventually led detectives to various individuals who were found to be directly involved in many of the thefts.

Storage containers and garages were also raided revealing a stash of car parts from dismantled vehicles ready to be sold on.

‘Car-theft eperdemic’

So far, several men have been brought to justice in Fife as part of Operation Enzone.

Amongst them is 20-year-old Derrin Gunn, who used a coding device to steal cars worth £210,000 in a “meticulously planned” operation.

Fife thief Derrin Gunn had a 'fascination' for Fiestas.
Derrin Gunn had a ‘fascination’ for Fiestas. Image: Facebook.

He pled guilty in March to committing 15 crimes – including stealing 10 vehicles – over five months.

One of the cars was even stolen on Christmas Day.

His highest value theft was a £70,000 silver Range Rover in Windygates, followed by a £35,000 Audi S3 in Crail, and a £33,000 Volkswagen Golf R estate in St Andrews.

Meanwhile, Aiden Paterson, 23, of Kennoway was also locked up for a spate of thefts, including four Ford Fiesta STs.

The cars were stolen from addresses in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Methil and Forfar.

Jordan Watson, 20, from Kelty was also sentenced last month after pleading guilty to 27 charges.

Jordan Wilson
Jordan Wilson, 20, admitted stealing 16 Ford Fiestas. Image: Supplied

Amongst them were thefts of 16 Ford Fiestas as well as other vehicles stolen in Fife, Broughty Ferry and Blairadam.

He was sentenced to a 200-day curfew and a year of offender supervision.

15-month investigation hailed a success

DC Strecka estimated £380,000 worth of car crime had been committed and investigated during the 15-month investigation.

He also said that £267,000 of that had been recovered.

“The investigation concluded that each car theft was worth around £1,000 to the criminal,” he said.

“However, there is the knock-on value for those distributing the car parts and the subsequent criminality linked to those vehicles.

“Then there is also the emotional trauma to the victim to be accounted for.

“Operation Enzone was a success and has massively reduced the number of car thefts across Fife.

“It has also sent out a message to would-be car thieves that we will investigate them and bring those involved to justice.”

