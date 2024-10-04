Teen in court over St Johnstone SLO ‘assault’ at Rangers match

A teenage boy has appeared in court of assaulting and stealing a drum from the St Johnstone supporters liaison officer before a Rangers versus St Johnstone match.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly assaulted Beverley Mayer at Hampden Park on August 17 2024.

Court papers state the boy acted with an unknown person while wearing a face covering to commit the alleged offence.

It is claimed he ran towards Miss Mayer, seized and pulled her by the body, then threw her to the ground to her injury.

The allegation goes on to say the teenager then robbed Miss Mayer of a drum.

Police obstruction charge

A separate charge says the boy behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by forming a disorderly crowd, repeatedly shouted, swore and challenged others to fight.

The allegation further states he uttered offensive remarks and threats of violence.

A final charge states the boy resisted, obstructed or hindered two police officers in the execution of their duty.

It is said he ran away from constables Colin McCartney and Jonathan Fairlie and struggled with them.

The boy made no plea at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court to the three charges, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

His next court appearance is to be determined.

‘Humbled’

Another person, Aaron Watt, 22, of Irvine, North Ayrshire, appeared in court in the wake of the incident accused of reset of a drum dishonestly appropriated by assault and robbery.

It happened before the Perth club’s Premier Sports Cup match against the Ibrox side.

After an outpouring of support, Miss Mayer posted on X: “Thank you for all of your support and kindness,” with a “humbled” hashtag.

She also shared an image saying: “There is more that unites us than divides us.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.