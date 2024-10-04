Teen in court over St Johnstone SLO ‘assault’ at Rangers match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Teen in court over St Johnstone SLO ‘assault’ at Rangers match

The 16-year-old is accused of robbing the woman of a drum at Hampden Park.

By Connor Gordon
Police forming a barrier outside Hampden after a fan incident before the Rangers v St Johnstone game.
Police outside Hampden at the time of the incident. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

A teenage boy has appeared in court of assaulting and stealing a drum from the St Johnstone supporters liaison officer before a Rangers versus St Johnstone match.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly assaulted Beverley Mayer at Hampden Park on August 17 2024.

Court papers state the boy acted with an unknown person while wearing a face covering to commit the alleged offence.

It is claimed he ran towards Miss Mayer, seized and pulled her by the body, then threw her to the ground to her injury.

The allegation goes on to say the teenager then robbed Miss Mayer of a drum.

Police obstruction charge

A separate charge says the boy behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by forming a disorderly crowd, repeatedly shouted, swore and challenged others to fight.

The allegation further states he uttered offensive remarks and threats of violence.

A final charge states the boy resisted, obstructed or hindered two police officers in the execution of their duty.

It is said he ran away from constables Colin McCartney and Jonathan Fairlie and struggled with them.

The boy made no plea at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court to the three charges, was committed for further examination and released on bail.

His next court appearance is to be determined.

‘Humbled’

Another person, Aaron Watt, 22, of Irvine, North Ayrshire, appeared in court in the wake of the incident accused of reset of a drum dishonestly appropriated by assault and robbery.

It happened before the Perth club’s Premier Sports Cup match against the Ibrox side.

After an outpouring of support, Miss Mayer posted on X: “Thank you for all of your support and kindness,” with a “humbled” hashtag.

She also shared an image saying: “There is more that unites us than divides us.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Detained in Mexico and 120mph chase
Andrew McPherson
Tourist killed 'bucket list' Harley Davidson rider in A9 tragedy
Caleb Ferguson
Cameron Rae murder trial: Closing speeches and jury retires to consider verdict
Black Watch badge
Dundee Black Watch veteran jailed for 'cancer help' cannabis stash
Steven Fraser and Siobhan Hunter
Owners in court after staffy attacked dogs in Dunfermline
Jamie Lee Steel
Jail for woman who repeatedly battered victim over head with dog lead in Dundee…
Debbie Ross
Nightmare neighbour drove at rival after Perthshire chicken poo dispute
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Takeaway till heist and a trail of blood
Jamie Soutar
Officers probed over Fife police assault evidence, court told
Cameron Rae, Edinburgh High Court
Cameron Rae murder trial: Perth stab victim knifed in diaphragm and lung