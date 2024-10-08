St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond misses out on Trinidad and Tobago duty

St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond, was left out of Trinidad and Tobago’s latest squad.

Caretaker manager, Derek King, has assembled a 23-man pool for the Nations League double-header against Cuba on Thursday and Monday.

King made seven changes, with Raymond and ex-Saint Dan Phillips among the group of regulars left out.

The good news for new Saints head coach, Simo Valakari, is that he will get a fortnight to work with Raymond and Adama Sidibeh, who wasn’t included in the Gambian squad for their upcoming internationals.

Meanwhile, Uche Ikpeazu is back in Perth and ready to step-up his comeback after suffering a minor setback on the back of an intensive spell at St George’s Park in England.