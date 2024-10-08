Kirriemuir OAP unhappy with police explanation for parking in disabled space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirriemuir OAP unhappy with police explanation for parking in disabled space

Blue badge holder Alan Draper joked that the officers should be reported to AC-12 from cop drama Line of Duty.

By Ben MacDonald
Alan Draper was forced to find another space after police parked in the disabled spot. Image supplied
Alan Draper was forced to find another space after police parked in the disabled spot. Image supplied

A Kirriemuir driver has jokingly threatened to call on TV’s Line of Duty chief Ted Hastings after spotting a police van parked in a disabled spot.

Former university lecturer Alan Draper has a blue badge after being fitted with an internal defibrillator and suffering heart failure.

Mr Draper, who is ‘in his late eighties’, tried to park in the space during a trip to the High Street newsagents on Saturday morning.

He claims the van had been parked for more than an hour.

In Scotland, it is illegal to park in a disabled bay without a valid blue badge.

Mr Draper said: “On that particular morning, when it was reasonably quiet, I was surprised to see the police car there and wondered why it had stopped.

“Having picked up my paper I wandered off for a coffee. When I came back it was still there.

“There was no explanation as to why it was there.

“I took photographs of it thinking: ‘Well, I hope the police have a sense of humour’.

“I thought it may be referred to Superintendent Hastings at AC-12.”

AC-12 is the police professional standards unit in cop drama Line of Duty, starring Adrian Dunbar as Hastings.

The disabled spot was taken by police
The van was parked in the disabled space on Kirriemuir High Street for ‘more than an hour’. Image: Supplied
Cops Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) in Line of Duty. Image: World Productions/Bernard Welsh

Police Scotland confirmed officers were forced to park the van in the spot due to an incident nearby.

A spokesperson said: “At around 7.35am on Saturday, we responded to an emergency call in the Crofthead area of Kirriemuir.

“Officers found a property insecure and provided immediate assistance to members of the public requiring assistance.

“The incident lasted around two hours, but was concluded safely and no criminality was established.”

Police parking in disabled spot in Kirriemuir an ‘inconvenience’

In response, Mr Draper said: “That raises the question, why were they there for over an hour? Normally you’d hear alarms going off.

“I don’t accept that.

“If it was, for example, a member of the public who said a property seems insecure, you’d certainly park near but definitely not there.

“They didn’t need to leave it there for so long and they should say sorry.

Mr Draper was forced to park his car elsewhere. Image: Supplied

“It was an inconvenience. If you have a particularly disabled person who has difficulty getting in and out of the car and crossing the street, it would be difficult for them especially if they have to find somewhere else.

“It’s not something they should do. They can look for excuses but they don’t really have one.

“An incident involving property doesn’t mean you have to go off all lights blazing. It was there for some time.

“I won’t refer the matter to AC-12 now.”

Nearly 500 pavement parking tickets were issued in the first three months of the rules being enforced in Angus.

