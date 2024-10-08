Forfar aurora hunter photographs ultra-rare ‘Steve’ light phenomenon above garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar aurora hunter photographs ultra-rare ‘Steve’ light phenomenon above garden

The glowing purple arc was only visible for a short period of time.

By Ellidh Aitken
Kara Matthews captured a photo of a rare phenomenon called Steve. Image: Kara Matthew
Kara Matthews captured a photo of a rare phenomenon called Steve. Image: Kara Matthew

A Forfar woman has shared the moment she photographed an ultra-rare phenomenon over her garden on Monday.

Kara Matthew, 20, was in her garden at Easterbank looking for the aurora borealis when she caught a glimpse of a mysterious glowing purple arc.

She later discovered it was a ‘Steve’.

An acronym for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement, NASA describes Steve as a “rare, mysterious, glowing purple arc” that runs east to west and occurs closer to the equator than the northern and southern lights.

Kara took the photo on her iPhone. Image: Kara Matthew
The rare STEVE arc. Image: Kara Matthew

Kara, who spotted the Steve with her friend, Kelsey Fyfe, told The Courier: “I originally went out looking for the the aurora.

Forfar woman ‘didn’t believe it’ when rare Steve lights appeared

“Me and my friend were so confused as she’s never seen them.

“She asked what it was in the sky and I said I wasn’t sure and pulled my phone out and we were so confused because I’ve seen the northern lights and that definitely wasn’t them.

“After some research, and help from a space-obsessed little brother, I found out it was a Steve.

“It’s supposed to be super rare because it needs to have a certain weather for it.

“I didn’t believe it at first when my brother told me I was on the phone to them.

The glowing lights from Kara’s garden. Image: Kara Matthew
Picture shows; Kara Matthew and Kelsey Fyfe were shocked to witness a rare Steve in Forfar. Image: Kara Matthew

“They said, ‘Kara, you don’t realise how crazy this is to catch it on camera’.

“I’m obsessed with taking pictures of the sky at night due to my new camera on my iPhone 15 so I have hundreds, but when I realised I was shocked at myself how well I caught it.

“It was so cool, me and my friend were jumping around in the back garden absolutely buzzing.”

Kara captured the phenomenon on her iPhone. Image: Kara Matthew

According to the BBC, the name Steve was inspired by a scene from the animated movie “Over the Hedge”.

In the film, the animals are afraid of a garden hedge and name it Steve to ease their fears.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Alan Draper was forced to find another space after police parked in the disabled spot. Image supplied
Kirriemuir OAP unhappy with police explanation for parking in disabled space
3
Angus yachtsman Calanach Finlayson and Shetland's Maggie Adamson celebrate their world championship. Image: Supplied
Angus sailor Calanach captures world championship in French offshore thriller
Two recent Angus glamping proposals include shepherd's huts for a site north of Forfar. Image: Supplied
Angus Planning Ahead: Monikie glamping bid and new Brechin farm weighbridges
Netherton Cottage near Brechin has an important place in motorcycling history. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Clock ticking for Harley-Davidson group hoping to buy historic Angus cottage
Forfar McDonald's
Obsessed Dundee man subjected ex-partner and her kids to McDonald's terror trip
Finavon was devastated by Storm Babet.
'Forgotten' Angus hamlet fears repeat of Storm Babet devastation
The dog dashed on to the green to get Gareth Bales golf ball
Readers react to Dunhill dog controversy as pet steals Real Madrid legend's ball
3
Jamae Boyd
Dog-hurling Forfar man sentenced for more than half decade of domestic abuse
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Care round-up: Dundee home avoids closure and praise for Perth nursery
Georgina MacDonell Finlayson with the historic Glenesk manuscript. Image: Supplied
Tunes from treasure trove of undiscovered Angus glens fiddle music to be played again…

Conversation