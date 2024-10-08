Perth search for missing woman, 19, last seen in Muthill

Police in Perth are searching for a missing woman last seen in the Muthill area.

Anna Alexandra Black, 19, was spotted in the village, which is near Crieff, at around 6.50am on Monday.

She is described as being around 4ft 9in in height, of slim build, with long black hair.

Anna was last seen wearing blue chequered pyjamas but is believed to have changed clothing since.

Police say the missing teenager is also known to travel in Perth and has links to Aberdeen.

Sergeant Iwanow said: “Concerns are growing for Anna as time passes and our inquiries to trace her are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Anna or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also ask Anna herself to get in touch with us to let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2075 of October 7, 2024.