Readers react to closure of Fridays and Go restaurant in Dundee

The fast food outlet permanently closed on Monday.

By Andrew Robson
The Reform Street chain closed on Monday.
The Reform Street chain closed on Monday. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The closure of Fridays and Go in Dundee has prompted a mixed reaction among readers.

The food outlet – on Reform Street – was one of several TGI Fridays restaurants to close across the UK on Monday.

Despite a last-minute rescue deal by restaurant group D&D London, only 51 out of the chain’s 87 UK restaurants were saved.

The Dundee chain has permanently shut as a result.

Following the closure, readers took to The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s social media pages to have their say.

‘Sad to see it go’

Lucy Faria wrote on Facebook: “Being a regular I considered it one of the best fast food places in Dundee.

“Some people are commenting on prices but it was around £8.00 for chicken and Five Guys-sized portion of chips and drink.

“Kids meals were less than £5 and the same quality as the main meals but cheaper.

Fridays and Go on Reform Street.
Fridays and Go on Reform Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson.

“I’ll miss it and the staff and sad to see it go.”

Meanwhile, Amanda Ní Chonaill added: “Such a shame.

“I loved their food, especially their bacon cheese fries and very reasonable prices.”

Another reader, Dan Paul, said the restaurant will be “sorely missed” as they severed the “best burgers in Dundee”

However, others thought the writing was on the wall for the fast-food chain which entered administration last month.

Readers ‘not surprised’ as Fridays and Go shuts Dundee restaurant

Ozz Hart wrote: “[I’m] not surprised, half the menu items were unavailable and the veggie bites I had were gross.

“GF’s burger was nice enough but we didn’t care to go back.

And Alan Lambie said: “We ordered from here many times trying to give it a fair shot.

“Inconsistency and food quality were poor compared to established TGIs I’ve been to before.”

Dundee's Fridays and Go has permanently closed.
Dundee's Fridays and Go has permanently closed. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Ian He-kensken commented: “Fridays and gone.”

Others failed to see the funny side of the closure.

Jim Glover wrote: “Can’t believe some of the comments and laughter emojis.

“I fail to see the funny side of a business closing down and workers losing their livelihoods and facing uncertainty, particularly in the run-up to Christmas.”

And another highlighted the closure is yet another blow for Reform Street in the city centre.

Reform Street in Dundee.
Reform Street in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Merry Smith wrote: “Reform Street is awful these days.

“No wonder businesses don’t last – I don’t even like walking along it with my youngest son any more.”

Reform Street has a vacancy rate of 26.5% according to The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

It comes as trade union Unite Hospitality claimed staff were shut out of sites following the announcements on Monday.

Did you work at Fridays and Go? Contact us at livenews@thecourier.co.uk

Conversation