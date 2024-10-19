St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt reveals Livingston lesson Perth club need to learn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone midfielder Jason Holt reveals Livingston lesson Perth club need to learn

Holt's old club couldn't stop the Premiership rot.

By Eric Nicolson
Jason Holt.
Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

An inability to stop the bleeding after they suffered some autumnal wounds cost Livingston their place in the Premiership, according to St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt.

And the snowball effect at his old club last season of unbroken draws and losses should serve as a warning to his current one.

Saints, who haven’t put three points on the board since early August, need to get winning again, and fast.

“When you’re not winning games of football it’s easy to get stuck into a rut,” said Holt.

“The most important thing is to not let it fester for too long.

“You need to snap out of it as soon as you can and put points on the board.

“You can’t let it get to seven or eight games.

“We found out last season that things can spiral pretty quickly then, before you know it, things are going against you.

“It’s important that you keep a positive head on and create your own luck.

“I’m confident this squad will be able to do that.”

Dingwall pain lingers

Saints face Ross County at McDiarmid Park on Saturday, determined to seize their opportunity of banishing the pain of snatching a draw from the jaws of victory in Dingwall last month.

“When you throw a lead away in the way we did, you hold on to that feeling,” said Holt.

“We fully expected to come down the road with three points after getting ourselves 3-1 in front with not long left in the game.

“We obviously know their threats – they will cause us problems

“But we need to be confident and focus on what we can do to hurt them.

“It’s our home game this time and we’re really looking forward to it.

“I was involved in a game up in Dingwall with Livingston when we were 2-0 down, came back to 2-2 in the last minute, were looking to get a winner, but ended up losing it in stoppage time.

“That was a similar feeling to our game a month ago.

“The good thing here is it’s far earlier in the season and there’s more time on our side.

“There are loads of games to play and points to play for.”

St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt.
St Johnstone midfielder, Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

Holt, who returned to training at the end of last week after being sidelined with “a slight calf issue” insisted that the dugout absence of new head coach, Simo Valakari, won’t have an adverse impact on their performance.

“It’s not something that’s in our control,” he said.

“As players, we’ve been working hard on the training pitch.

“There has been communication from the manager to the coaching staff, with messages he wants to get across.

“We’ll try an implement them on the pitch and won’t let our focus drop.”

