I visited top Dundee colour consultant to find out what ‘season’ I am

“Wow!” colour consultant Shirley Phillips says after draping a crimson cloth around my shoulders.

“You look radiant. Red is DEFINITELY your colour”.

Staring at my makeup-free face in the mirror of her home studio near Dundee, with my hair hidden beneath a Pope-style white hat, “radiant” is not the first word that comes to mind.

I am getting my ‘colours done’.

Let me explain.

Why is colour analysis seeing a resurgence?

Colour analysis is a process that helps people find colours that complement their natural complexion.

There are four seasonal colour palettes: winter, spring, summer and autumn.

Although the practice was at its heyday in the 1980s, there has been a recent resurgence in the trend thanks to TikTok.

Intrigued, I booked a £280 colour analysis appointment with Shirley, who has been a House of Colour consultant since 2010.

It was her “side hustle” until last year, when she left her profession as a lawyer to focus solely on her colour work.

“I realised that this was where I was getting my joy,” the 51-year-old tells me earnestly.

“It’s a privilege to help people transform their lives through colour.”

As instructed, I have arrived without a scrap of makeup or fake tan on my face, to ensure accurate results.

The appointment, which lasts around three hours, starts with a “scientific draping process”, whereby Shirley hangs an array of coloured cloths over my shoulders to work out what season I am.

What ‘season’ am I?

It quickly becomes apparent that, like Shirley, I am a winter.

I light up in bright colours with cool undertones, such as magenta and burgundy.

In these colours, Shirley says, my “skin looks clearer, teeth look whiter and eyes are more blue”.

Even my face looks sharper – “it’s more in focus”.

The same can’t be said for warmer colours, like beige, orange and mustard.

Holding a sheath of brown against my face, Shirley says what I’m thinking.

“See how this makes your skin look waxy – and even slightly grubby? Like it needs a wash?

“Your features also look blurry.”

Frankly, I look like I should be in bed with a Lemsip.

How to pick the perfect red lipstick as a winter

Then, whipping out a collection of House of Colour cosmetics, Shirley shares some makeup advice with me, based on my season.

Applying a buttery crimson lipstick, I am surprised by how good it looks.

I’ve always been under the impression I don’t suit red lipstick, but it turns out I’ve just been buying the wrong shades – usually warm reds with orange undertones.

When it comes to hair, I learn that I should stick to cool colours like platinum blonde and jet black.

It’s good to know that my natural ash brown already compliments my skin tone (“God doesn’t get it wrong,” says Shirley).

I also learn that silver jewellery is more flattering on me than gold – a slight bummer, as the majority of my collection is the latter. Something to pop on the Christmas list.

Finally, after a tea break involving delicious homemade carrot cake (“sugar-free, sweetened with stevia”) and shortbread (“absolutely full of sugar!”), Shirley gives me a fan of seasonal swatches and a personalised brochure full of tips to take home.

Shirley sets me a colour challenge

She also challenges me to wear an item from the winter colour palette every day for the following two weeks.

Since then, I’ve done my best to dress accordingly – digging out the purple turtleneck from the back of my wardrobe and even rocking up to the office in red lipstick.

If you are interested in fashion, want to shake up your wardrobe, or just gain a bit of confidence – I would definitely recommend getting your colours analysed.

As someone who has always shied away from wearing “too much” colour (black and white are my best friends) it’s lovely to finally have the confidence to reach for brighter and bolder shades – and know I look good in them.