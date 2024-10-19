I visited top Dundee colour consultant to find out what ‘season’ I am

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

I visited top Dundee colour consultant to find out what ‘season’ I am

Award-winning colour consultant Shirley Phillips promises to "transform" the lives of her clients.

I visited a Dundee colour consultant to find out what season I am. Image: Shirley Phillips
I visited a Dundee colour consultant to find out what season I am. Image: Shirley Phillips
By Poppy Watson

“Wow!” colour consultant Shirley Phillips says after draping a crimson cloth around my shoulders.

“You look radiant. Red is DEFINITELY your colour”.

Staring at my makeup-free face in the mirror of her home studio near Dundee, with my hair hidden beneath a Pope-style white hat, “radiant” is not the first word that comes to mind.

I am getting my ‘colours done’.

Let me explain.

Why is colour analysis seeing a resurgence?

Colour analysis is a process that helps people find colours that complement their natural complexion.

There are four seasonal colour palettes: winter, spring, summer and autumn.

Although the practice was at its heyday in the 1980s, there has been a recent resurgence in the trend thanks to TikTok.

Colour analysis has enjoyed a resurgence thanks to a TikTok trend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Intrigued, I booked a £280 colour analysis appointment with Shirley, who has been a House of Colour consultant since 2010.

It was her “side hustle” until last year, when she left her profession as a lawyer to focus solely on her colour work.

“I realised that this was where I was getting my joy,” the 51-year-old tells me earnestly.

“It’s a privilege to help people transform their lives through colour.”

Shirley has been a colour consultant since 2010.
Shirley has been a colour consultant since 2010. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

As instructed, I have arrived without a scrap of makeup or fake tan on my face, to ensure accurate results.

The appointment, which lasts around three hours, starts with a “scientific draping process”, whereby Shirley hangs an array of coloured cloths over my shoulders to work out what season I am.

What ‘season’ am I?

It quickly becomes apparent that, like Shirley, I am a winter.

I light up in bright colours with cool undertones, such as magenta and burgundy.

In these colours, Shirley says, my “skin looks clearer, teeth look whiter and eyes are more blue”.

Even my face looks sharper – “it’s more in focus”.

It turns out I am a winter. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The same can’t be said for warmer colours, like beige, orange and mustard.

Holding a sheath of brown against my face, Shirley says what I’m thinking.

“See how this makes your skin look waxy – and even slightly grubby? Like it needs a wash?

“Your features also look blurry.”

Frankly, I look like I should be in bed with a Lemsip.

How to pick the perfect red lipstick as a winter

Then, whipping out a collection of House of Colour cosmetics, Shirley shares some makeup advice with me, based on my season.

Applying a buttery crimson lipstick, I am surprised by how good it looks.

I’ve always been under the impression I don’t suit red lipstick, but it turns out I’ve just been buying the wrong shades – usually warm reds with orange undertones.

When it comes to hair, I learn that I should stick to cool colours like platinum blonde and jet black.

Wearing my winter palette colours. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It’s good to know that my natural ash brown already compliments my skin tone (“God doesn’t get it wrong,” says Shirley).

I also learn that silver jewellery is more flattering on me than gold – a slight bummer, as the majority of my collection is the latter. Something to pop on the Christmas list.

Finally, after a tea break involving delicious homemade carrot cake (“sugar-free, sweetened with stevia”) and shortbread (“absolutely full of sugar!”), Shirley gives me a fan of seasonal swatches and a personalised brochure full of tips to take home.

Shirley sets me a colour challenge

She also challenges me to wear an item from the winter colour palette every day for the following two weeks.

Since then, I’ve done my best to dress accordingly – digging out the purple turtleneck from the back of my wardrobe and even rocking up to the office in red lipstick.

If you are interested in fashion, want to shake up your wardrobe, or just gain a bit of confidence – I would definitely recommend getting your colours analysed.

As someone who has always shied away from wearing “too much” colour (black and white are my best friends) it’s lovely to finally have the confidence to reach for brighter and bolder shades – and know I look good in them.

  • You can book a colour analysis appointment with Shirley Phillips on her website.

