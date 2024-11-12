EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McGowan lifts lid on shock St Johnstone departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McGowan lifts lid on shock St Johnstone departure

The Livingston defender discussed his time at McDiarmid Park on the Courier's St Johnstone podcast, the Spoony Chop.

Ryan McGowan.
Ex-St Johnstone star Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Ryan McGowan would have taken a pay cut to stay with St Johnstone.

The popular defender signed for Livingston in the summer after an expected deal at McDiarmid Park failed to materialise.

But the Australian star insists he was so keen to remain a Saints player, he was ready to accept a drop in wages to do so.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Courier’s St Johnstone podcast, ‘The Spoony Chop’, McGowan lifted the lid on dealings leading up to his surprise departure from the club.

It took place amid then-boss Craig Levein’s summer squad refresh, which was complicated by long-term owner Geoff Brown’s sale of the club to US lawyer Adam Webb.

Asked if he wanted to extend his two-year stint, McGowan answered in the affirmative, before opening up on his summer of uncertainty.

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan wanted to stay at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “After the season finished, I met [Craig] Levein and Andy Kirk, maybe four or five days after {the final game at] Motherwell, after Fir Park.

“We spoke about what I thought was possibly wrong in terms of training and players, and they gave me what they wanted to do for the season and said I’d be a part of that.

“I was going on holiday the next day and they said to just go on holiday and switch off and they’d have something over [to me] in a week or so.

“So I went on holiday, then it had probably been about a week, 10 days, and I hadn’t heard anything.

“I started getting a little bit nervous, messaged the gaffer again just to say: ‘Hey, has anything changed? Are we still on the same page?’

“He’s like: ‘Listen, there are possibly new owners coming in, I don’t really have my budget just yet, but nothing’s changed, I’m still keen to get you across.’

“He said it probably wouldn’t be on the same money that I was on previously, but I said: ‘Listen, I understand how football works. Let’s see what the offer is and we’ll go from there.’

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Ex-St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

“But I was under no illusions. We’d spoken about that in the meeting, that they had to make cuts and I wasn’t going to get the same deal. I wasn’t even looking to get the same deal I was on previously.

“Then it was probably about a week before we were due to come in for pre-season. I still hadn’t heard anything and I started thinking something’s going on.”

He continued: “I spoke to them and said: ‘Listen, if it looks like I possibly may or may not get a deal, I need to look out for myself. Should I start looking at other options?

“Again, it was like: ‘No, don’t worry about it, I’ll have something over to you and we can sort it out.’

“Then, the Friday before we were due in on the Monday, he called and said: ‘I’m so sorry, we don’t have anything for you and what’s left in the budget, I wouldn’t even offend you.’

“It kind of left me, not scrambling, but everyone was pretty much back in on Monday and any clubs I did speak to were under the impression I was staying with St Johnstone, so they’d already sent out a couple of contracts.”

Ryan McGowan (right) celebrates with Adama Sidibeh (left) and Nicky Clark (centre) after a goal against Dundee last season. Image: SNS

Having been left clubless at what felt like the last minute, McGowan credits ex-Saints boss Levein with flagging his availability to Livingston manager David Martindale, who quickly swooped to offer him a deal.

“It’s funny how football can work,” McGowan quipped.

The versatile 35-year-old also offered his assessment of Saints this season and backed new boss Simo Valakari to mastermind a climb up the Premiership.

He said: “Players can work out quickly if [a manager] knows what he’s talking about.

“I still speak to a couple of the boys and they’re enjoying his training. He’s a very positive guy and sometimes you need that uplift.

“I don’t think there’s any real need for huge, drastic changes. It can just sometimes be one player who comes in and gives everybody else a confidence boost, brings out the best in another couple of players and you’re off and flying.”

Saints fans can listen to McGowan’s appearance on the Spoony Chop in full via all podcast platforms.

