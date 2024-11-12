EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McGowan lifts lid on shock St Johnstone departure

Ryan McGowan would have taken a pay cut to stay with St Johnstone.

The popular defender signed for Livingston in the summer after an expected deal at McDiarmid Park failed to materialise.

But the Australian star insists he was so keen to remain a Saints player, he was ready to accept a drop in wages to do so.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Courier’s St Johnstone podcast, ‘The Spoony Chop’, McGowan lifted the lid on dealings leading up to his surprise departure from the club.

It took place amid then-boss Craig Levein’s summer squad refresh, which was complicated by long-term owner Geoff Brown’s sale of the club to US lawyer Adam Webb.

Asked if he wanted to extend his two-year stint, McGowan answered in the affirmative, before opening up on his summer of uncertainty.

He said: “After the season finished, I met [Craig] Levein and Andy Kirk, maybe four or five days after {the final game at] Motherwell, after Fir Park.

“We spoke about what I thought was possibly wrong in terms of training and players, and they gave me what they wanted to do for the season and said I’d be a part of that.

“I was going on holiday the next day and they said to just go on holiday and switch off and they’d have something over [to me] in a week or so.

“So I went on holiday, then it had probably been about a week, 10 days, and I hadn’t heard anything.

“I started getting a little bit nervous, messaged the gaffer again just to say: ‘Hey, has anything changed? Are we still on the same page?’

“He’s like: ‘Listen, there are possibly new owners coming in, I don’t really have my budget just yet, but nothing’s changed, I’m still keen to get you across.’

“He said it probably wouldn’t be on the same money that I was on previously, but I said: ‘Listen, I understand how football works. Let’s see what the offer is and we’ll go from there.’

“But I was under no illusions. We’d spoken about that in the meeting, that they had to make cuts and I wasn’t going to get the same deal. I wasn’t even looking to get the same deal I was on previously.

“Then it was probably about a week before we were due to come in for pre-season. I still hadn’t heard anything and I started thinking something’s going on.”

He continued: “I spoke to them and said: ‘Listen, if it looks like I possibly may or may not get a deal, I need to look out for myself. Should I start looking at other options?

“Again, it was like: ‘No, don’t worry about it, I’ll have something over to you and we can sort it out.’

“Then, the Friday before we were due in on the Monday, he called and said: ‘I’m so sorry, we don’t have anything for you and what’s left in the budget, I wouldn’t even offend you.’

“It kind of left me, not scrambling, but everyone was pretty much back in on Monday and any clubs I did speak to were under the impression I was staying with St Johnstone, so they’d already sent out a couple of contracts.”

Having been left clubless at what felt like the last minute, McGowan credits ex-Saints boss Levein with flagging his availability to Livingston manager David Martindale, who quickly swooped to offer him a deal.

“It’s funny how football can work,” McGowan quipped.

The versatile 35-year-old also offered his assessment of Saints this season and backed new boss Simo Valakari to mastermind a climb up the Premiership.

He said: “Players can work out quickly if [a manager] knows what he’s talking about.

“I still speak to a couple of the boys and they’re enjoying his training. He’s a very positive guy and sometimes you need that uplift.

“I don’t think there’s any real need for huge, drastic changes. It can just sometimes be one player who comes in and gives everybody else a confidence boost, brings out the best in another couple of players and you’re off and flying.”

