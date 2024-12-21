Makenzie Kirk grateful ex-Hearts boss Steven Naismith didn’t block St Johnstone switch

Steven Naismith wasn’t able to offer Makenzie Kirk regular first team football with Hearts.

But the St Johnstone striker will forever be grateful to the ex-Tynecastle boss for not standing in his way to find it in Perth.

It would have been tempting for Naismith to keep the Northern Ireland international in Edinburgh as a back-up option when he was planning for the current Premiership campaign.

However, when Kirk pushed to get a permanent exit in the summer, rather than a loan, his then manager accepted that what was best for the player should come first.

“Obviously, I thought I deserved a chance and should have had opportunities,” said the 20-year-old.

“But it’s not something you can dwell on. All you can do is move on and try to show what you can do.

“I have nothing against Hearts – they were very supportive of me when I wanted to go.

“When the chance to move here came up in the summer I spoke to Naisy and he understood how much I wanted to play first team football.

“He said he was there to help me, so he did what he could to get it over the line.

“That was something I really appreciated because I felt it was time I was playing.

“Was I hoping he’d tell me he wanted me to stay? That’s always in the back of your mind but he was really honest with me.

“He was great about it. He really helped me and as a striker it was ideal for me working with him when I did. He was someone I looked up to.

“It was time for something different in my career. I wanted a permanent deal so I could move forward.”

Lawrence Shankland the role model

Lawrence Shankland will be an opponent on Sunday in the bottom v second bottom clash.

And Kirk, who has scored six goals for Saints, did his best to pick up some good habits off the Scotland striker while they were team-mates.

“I learned a lot from Shanks,” he said. “Mainly from the wee things watching him and what he does.

“It wasn’t so much about the finishing, more the smart things he’s learned over the years like the movement, the way he uses his body and the way he picks up fouls at the right time.

“As a young player you see what you can add to your own game. I think I’ve kicked on since getting in the team here.

“My confidence is high and I’m working hard for the team.

“I’m really enjoying my football at the moment.

“I’m learning all the time and I think I am improving.

“We have good, experienced players in the group who are helping me as well.

“Nicky Clark has been brilliant with me – he’s been giving me loads of advice.

“You have Jason Holt, Graham Carey and Drey Wright as well – they’re all great with the younger players.

“The aim is to keep getting better and better every week, but the biggest thing is putting the hard work in because that’s where it all comes from.”

Sunday’s game is a crucial one for Saints as they seek to put breathing space between themselves and 12th place.

“I’m looking forward to going back,” said Kirk. “Tynecastle is a great place to play football and the fans there are amazing.

“I don’t think anyone would have expected them to have the start they’ve had on the back of doing so well last season.

“But it happens in football sometimes and it’s just one of those things.”