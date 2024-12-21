Makenzie Kirk grateful ex-Hearts boss Steven Naismith didn’t block St Johnstone switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Makenzie Kirk grateful ex-Hearts boss Steven Naismith didn’t block St Johnstone switch

The Northern Ireland under-21 international moved to Perth in the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk sitting in the stand.
St Johnstone striker, Makenzie Kirk. Image: SNS.

Steven Naismith wasn’t able to offer Makenzie Kirk regular first team football with Hearts.

But the St Johnstone striker will forever be grateful to the ex-Tynecastle boss for not standing in his way to find it in Perth.

It would have been tempting for Naismith to keep the Northern Ireland international in Edinburgh as a back-up option when he was planning for the current Premiership campaign.

However, when Kirk pushed to get a permanent exit in the summer, rather than a loan, his then manager accepted that what was best for the player should come first.

“Obviously, I thought I deserved a chance and should have had opportunities,” said the 20-year-old.

“But it’s not something you can dwell on. All you can do is move on and try to show what you can do.

“I have nothing against Hearts – they were very supportive of me when I wanted to go.

“When the chance to move here came up in the summer I spoke to Naisy and he understood how much I wanted to play first team football.

Makenzie Kirk celebrates scoring against St Mirren.
Makenzie Kirk celebrates his sixth goal for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“He said he was there to help me, so he did what he could to get it over the line.

“That was something I really appreciated because I felt it was time I was playing.

“Was I hoping he’d tell me he wanted me to stay? That’s always in the back of your mind but he was really honest with me.

“He was great about it. He really helped me and as a striker it was ideal for me working with him when I did. He was someone I looked up to.

“It was time for something different in my career. I wanted a permanent deal so I could move forward.”

Lawrence Shankland the role model

Lawrence Shankland will be an opponent on Sunday in the bottom v second bottom clash.

And Kirk, who has scored six goals for Saints, did his best to pick up some good habits off the Scotland striker while they were team-mates.

“I learned a lot from Shanks,” he said. “Mainly from the wee things watching him and what he does.

“It wasn’t so much about the finishing, more the smart things he’s learned over the years like the movement, the way he uses his body and the way he picks up fouls at the right time.

“As a young player you see what you can add to your own game. I think I’ve kicked on since getting in the team here.

“My confidence is high and I’m working hard for the team.

“I’m really enjoying my football at the moment.

“I’m learning all the time and I think I am improving.

“We have good, experienced players in the group who are helping me as well.

“Nicky Clark has been brilliant with me – he’s been giving me loads of advice.

“You have Jason Holt, Graham Carey and Drey Wright as well – they’re all great with the younger players.

“The aim is to keep getting better and better every week, but the biggest thing is putting the hard work in because that’s where it all comes from.”

Makenzie Kirk comes on to the pitch to make his Hearts debut.
Makenzie Kirk makes his Hearts debut. Image: SNS.

Sunday’s game is a crucial one for Saints as they seek to put breathing space between themselves and 12th place.

“I’m looking forward to going back,” said Kirk. “Tynecastle is a great place to play football and the fans there are amazing.

“I don’t think anyone would have expected them to have the start they’ve had on the back of doing so well last season.

“But it happens in football sometimes and it’s just one of those things.”

Conversation