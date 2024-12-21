Gavin and Stacey actor Larry Lamb’s Dundee connection – including United supporter son

Larry Lamb is set to star in the final episode of Gavin and Stacey on Christmas Day.

The former Triangle and Eastenders star will reprise his role as Mick Shipman in the BBC comedy.

Despite his association with London, the 77-year-old will have a lifelong link to Dundee.

He was married to Dundonian Linda Martin from 1979 to 1996. The couple have a son, former TV presenter George Lamb.

George, who now runs regenerative agriculture company Wildfarmed, used to host Big Brother’s Little Brother and The Bank Job on Channel 4.

In a 2012 interview with the Daily Record, he said: “I wasn’t born in Scotland but I felt Scottish when I was a child.

“My mum is very patriotic and I spent every single holiday I ever had in Scotland.

“I didn’t support England and supported Dundee United.

Larry Lamb’s Dundee connection

“I’m older now and feel British but I’m very proud of my Scottish heritage and the United scores are always the first I look for.”

George’s family lived close to another famous Dundee United supporter.

He said: “Lorraine (Kelly) lives opposite my Auntie Avril.

“The last time I was visiting my Granny Elsie, I walked into Tesco and the lady at the till had just served her.”

“I’m still up a lot in Dundee to visit my family, especially Elsie.

“I’ve got a lovely relationship with her and I come up to see her every couple of months.”

Larry admitted that his marriage to Broughty Ferry resident Linda couldn’t last.

In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, Larry said: “When he was about three, George’s mum and I realised we couldn’t live under the same roof.

“I was working class, from the northern edges of London, and Linda was middle class, from Dundee.

“I remember it all coming to a head one day when she told me: ‘You can’t just put a milk bottle on the table; it’s got to go in a jug.’

“And I thought: “That’s it – we’re from different worlds.”

Larry and Linda’s relationship seems cordial, however.

In an episode of Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, Larry admitted that he isolated with George’s mum during lockdown.

Larry returned to Dundee in 2014 to help with a BBC event.

Called The WW1 At Home Live, Larry hosted a series of talks at Dundee University, covering World War One topics with expert contributors.